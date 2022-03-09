Passwords are an essential element in maintaining security. For a password to be strong, it must be complex and have a certain length. This makes them difficult to memorize and if we take into account that they must be unique, the problem is aggravated. For this reason, password managers are currently very successful because managing them is an arduous task. In addition, many of them allow us to generate secure passwords with the criteria that we indicate. A security company that also has an antivirus has just launched its own. In this article we are going to see how Bitdefender presents its new password manager and what it offers us.
Bitdefender Key Manager
Recent Bitdefender research has revealed that 50% of people use a single password for all online accounts. Additionally, 32% reuse only a few passwords across multiple accounts. This is a worrying situation because we should have an individual strong password for each account. The reason is that if that key is leaked, the rest of the accounts that use it, even if it is secure, may be compromised.
In that regard, to simplify the generation and management of strong passwords for our online accounts and platforms, Bitdefender has introduced a new password manager.
Bitdefender Password Manager is a password manager capable of generating and saving unique and very complex passwords for each account. This allows us to securely manage all login credentials that will be protected by a single master password. Moreover, it features end-to-end encryption along with easy installation and simple configuration. We also find an intuitive user interface designed so that any user can use it without problems.
According to Bitdefender, cybercriminals rely on users to use weak passwords to compromise accounts, steal user identities, and profit from selling credentials on the dark web. He also comments that this is why they created Bitdefender Password Manager to offer best-in-class password protection without sacrificing user convenience. You may be interested in learning about Passwarden, a free password manager.
Features and supported platforms
Among the main features of Bitdefender Password Manager we find:
- It is a multiplatform service that helps us store and organize all our passwords online.
- It incorporates the most robust cryptographic algorithms since it uses AES-256-CCM, SHA512, BCRYPT, HTTPS and WSS for data transmission.
- It includes a password strength advisor so we know right away when a password needs more complexity.
- Protect our purchases by automatically filling in our payment details and store them securely to save time with each order we want to process.
- It easily imports the data from many password managers so it will make the change easier.
This new cross-platform password manager is available for Windows and MacOS operating systems. In addition, it has browser extensions compatible with the following browsers: Chrome, Firefox, Edge and soon Safari. It also has mobile applications for Android and iOS and also allows us offline access to access our passwords anytime, anywhere.
Price
In this case we find a password manager that is not free but fortunately it is not expensive and it offers us many security technologies.
For €1.67 per month we can count on the new Bitdefender password manager. The first year it would cost us €20 but in exchange we will have one of the most important security companies behind us. Finally, although simpler and free, we have Password Manager Lite to manage and create secure passwords in Windows.