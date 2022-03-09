Bitdefender presents its new password manager

Bitdefender Key Manager

Recent Bitdefender research has revealed that 50% of people use a single password for all online accounts. Additionally, 32% reuse only a few passwords across multiple accounts. This is a worrying situation because we should have an individual strong password for each account. The reason is that if that key is leaked, the rest of the accounts that use it, even if it is secure, may be compromised.

In that regard, to simplify the generation and management of strong passwords for our online accounts and platforms, Bitdefender has introduced a new password manager.

Bitdefender Password Manager is a password manager capable of generating and saving unique and very complex passwords for each account. This allows us to securely manage all login credentials that will be protected by a single master password. Moreover, it features end-to-end encryption along with easy installation and simple configuration. We also find an intuitive user interface designed so that any user can use it without problems.