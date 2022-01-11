Bitfarms has bought more than 43 million dollars in BTC

Bitfarms, a Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, bought ben at the beginning of the year 43 million dollars in BTC. By doing so he brought his total holdings into Bitcoin to over $ 177 million. But what is its goal and why can it be a starting point to understand the trend of the crypto market? This could be the right time to buy Bitcoin thanks to eToro, the first leading social trading platform in Italy.

Bitfarms reveals its business strategy regarding Bitcoin

Bitfarms CEO, Emiliano Grodzkirecently revealed the business strategy about Bitcoin following the decision to buy $ 43 million in BTC. Here is what the founder and CEO of the company said:

At Bitfarms, our corporate guiding strategy is to accumulate more Bitcoins at the lowest cost and in the shortest time for the benefit of our shareholders.

In fact, just last Monday the company of crypto mining Canadian had confirmed a purchase equal to 1,000 Bitcoins for 43.2 million dollars in the first week of January. An amount very similar to what Bitfarms had added to its capital in BTC in both the third and fourth quarters of 2021. It could do the same again this year, but from this sudden choice we understand what is true target:

With BTC falling – continues Grodzki – while mining hardware prices remain high, we took the opportunity to transfer money in BTC.

In practice, Bitfarms jumped at the opportunity by exploiting the better conditions of purchase defined at this precise moment. An interesting choice that adds to the news arrived in November that the company would be willing to build its first data center in the United States. Additionally, the company has again confirmed that its facilities in Canada are powered almost exclusively by hydroelectric energy. It currently owns 10 mining farms. Further confirmation that Bitcoins are not that dangerous for the environment.

