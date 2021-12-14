Bitfinex: 6.5 Bitcoins recovered from the 2016 hack

Today Bitfinex announced that he has recovered another 6,51458211 BTC stolen in 2016 with a hack.

Other BTCs recovered from the Bitfinex hack

Already in 2019 27,66270285 BTC had been recovered thanks to an investigation carried out by the US government.

During 2020 those still in the possession of the thieves have been moved several times, and it is possible that tracing these movements eventually managed to intercept them.

In this last case, in fact, the recovery was carried out thanks to the collaboration of the Poloniex exchange, which detected the payment on its wallets of BTC from the thieves of 2016, and was thus able to return 6,51458211 BTC to Bitfinex.

Now the holders of the Bitfinex Recovery Right Token (RRT) will receive the recovered funds in proportion to the number of RRTs held, over the next few days. Since the price of BTC at the time of recovery was $ 47,337, a total of about $ 308,000 will be returned.

The Bitfinex hack

However, it must be said that the BTC stolen in 2016 were 120,000, so up to now only a small part has been recovered. However, the price of BTC at the time was around $ 550, so their combined value was around $ 66 million.

Bitfinex has been collaborating with law enforcement agencies since 2016 providing useful information for the investigation, and will continue to collaborate to try to recover the remaining BTC.

After the theft, the exchange chose to spread losses across all accounts by crediting BFX tokens at a ratio of 1: 1 for every dollar lost. Within eight months of the theft, all BFX token holders had their tokens redeemed for 100 cents, or exchanged for shares of iFinex’s share capital.

All BFX tokens were destroyed during this process. Bitfinex then created a tradable RRT token and distributed it to BFX holders who converted the BFX tokens into iFinex shares. Possession of the RRT tokens entitles you to receive refunds due to the recovery of stolen BTCs.

In this way, RRT holders receive up to 1 dollar per RRT token in case of recovery of stolen funds.

The CTO of Bitfinex, Paolo Ardoino, he has declared: