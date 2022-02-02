Bitfinex hack, movements for 64,000 stolen Bitcoins

New movements for Bitcoins from the Bitfinex hack in 2016. This was revealed by the Twitter account Whale Alert.

The movements of the stolen Bitcoins in the Bitfinex hack

According to reports Whale Alertthey would register numerous Bitcoin movements stolen from Bitfinex in the 2016 hack. They took place on February 1st. Several transactions have been made, some very important: in at least 6 cases 10,000 BTC were transferred. In total, according to Whale Alert, at least 64,000 BTC moved for a total of over $ 2.4 billion.

The singular thing is that all movements are directed to a address that matters 26 transactions and a balance of over 94,000 BTCwhich translated into dollars, do 3.6 billion dollars.

In short, it is one whale.

The equally unique thing is that there are never any outgoing movements and that the wallet records movements only starting from February 1, therefore it is an account opened quite recently.

How should all this be interpreted? Those BTCs are unlikely to go up for sale considering that the address is now monitored and it would certainly be difficult to place them on an exchange, at least not on a centralized exchange.

The Bitfinex hack

Bitfinex was hacked in August 2016. The theft led to a loss of 119,756 BTC which are valid today 4.5 billion dollars. Therefore, the movements recorded yesterday see involved half of the Bitcoins stolen by criminals from the exchange.

It is certainly not the first time that those BTCs have been moved. It had happened before, for example in 2019 27 BTC were moved e in 2020 5.6 BTC changed their wallet.

Other times instead part of the loot has been recovered. In fact, in December 2021, 6.5 BTC were recovered move to the Poloniex exchange. The exchange has clearly blocked the sum by detecting the origin of a wallet involved in the theft, and has returned it to Bitfinex. In 2019, however, thanks to the collaboration of the US government 27.6 BTC was recovered.

However most of the stolen goods are still in the hands of the criminals. It is a sum capable of moving the markets and perhaps alarming investors. But, as mentioned, it will be difficult to sell them through centralized exchanges. Perhaps this is also why Bitcoin was unaffected by the news and its price remained stable at $ 38,200.

From Bitfinex they let it be known that they will continue to collaborate with the authorities: