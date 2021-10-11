BitMEX CEO predicts that by the end of 2022, Bitcoin will be legal tender in five countries

Developing countries will soon follow El Salvador’s lead and make Bitcoin (BTC) legal tender, BitMEX CEO Alexander Höptner recently predicted.

In a blog post published on Wednesday, Höptner expressed his support for the adoption of Bitcoin as legal tender in El Salvador, anticipating that other emerging countries will be “at the forefront” of adopting Bitcoin:

“My prediction is that by the end of next year, we will have at least five countries that accept Bitcoin as legal tender. All of these will be developing countries. “

According to Höptner, developing countries will adopt Bitcoin faster due to two or three fundamental factors: the growing need for cheaper and faster international remittances, enormous inflation and political problems.

Unlike people in more advanced countries, consumers in developing economies are more exposed to problems related to cross-border payments and inflation, explains Höptner.

The CEO pointed out that in 2020 remittances amounted to 23% of El Salvador’s gross domestic product, and the World Bank estimated that low- and middle-income countries receive around 75% of total global remittances. Furthermore, he added that more and more people around the world see Bitcoin as a solution to massive inflation, citing rapid crypto adoption in Turkey to escape a 19.2% inflation rate.

Höptner said El Salvador’s move regarding Bitcoin will make it easier for other countries to consider similar strategies:

“However, while it is true that policies play an important role in Bitcoin’s adoption as legal tender, it means that any failure by these leaders in the implementation phase could harm the wider adoption of cryptocurrencies in general.”

Related: 70% of Salvadorans are against the Bitcoin law scheduled for September 7

A former CEO of German stock market Boerse Stuttgart, Höptner took over as CEO of BitMEX in December 2020 replacing Arthur Hayes.

Höptner is not alone in thinking that several countries will follow El Salvador’s example and adopt Bitcoin. Last month, Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson predicted that many more countries will adopt cryptocurrencies. Famous computer programmer Eduard Snowden too you think that “latecomers may regret hesitating.“

Some well-known figures in the cryptocurrency industry are reluctant to praise crypto adoption in El Salvador pushed by President Nayib Bukele. On Friday, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin criticized Bukele’s approach to adopting Bitcoin, arguing that forcing businesses to accept a specific cryptocurrency is “contrary to the ideals of freedom that should be so important in the crypto universe.“