Bitocoin and Etherum plummets! What seemed like a party yesterday is now a hangover. Are investors getting rid of cryptocurrencies?

In the session on Wednesday after Jerome Powell spoke, everything seemed like a party for the valuations of the vast majority of cryptocurrencies and risk in general and today the valuations fall what was gained in yesterday’s session, it must be remembered that the movements generated yesterday they were pure speculation and a trap by the strong hands like JP Morgan and Goldam Sachs to catch the speculators who hoped that it would continue those upward movements.

Bitcoin plummets and raises doubts of a possible recovery.

It is a very volatile asset and is correlated with risk, it is not a refuge asset as the vast majority of speculators suggest, if we observe the behavior of the Nasdaq and Bitcoin we will find a great correlation, in the Wednesday session the Nasdaq began to recover when Powell spoke and he sounded relaxed in the next rate hike, at that same moment the bitcoin also began to recover almost with the same structural movements, but in today’s session when the Nasdaq crashed it was accompanied by the fall of Bitcoin, that’s why It would not be unusual for the price to deflate as several Nasdaq stocks have already done. A clear example could be Netflix, which lost a large valuation and is below 200 usd.

Bitcoin price is approaching this year’s lows.

The price can find support in the area of ​​34,500 usd, this area was the minimum registered this year in the month of February, what one sees in the statistics of the brokers is that 80% of the speculators are buying and let’s remember which usually happens when everyone thinks very much alike, that is why it would not do anything unusual for it to drill that area of ​​34,500 usd to remove speculators who have purchases, the price from a structural and fundamental perspective favors sales and if the price has a bounce can be interesting in the area of ​​breaking the lows recorded in previous days that acted as support and can now act as resistance, in the area of ​​37,500 usd, as can be seen in the following chart:

Bitcoin chart against the US dollar source- tradingview

Etherum piercing the lows of the beginning of the month.

The price is in a bearish structure and the momentum it had in the Wednesday session took it to a resistance zone, which worked very well for sellers and the price marks new lows this month but now the big dilemma is whether that zone from the lows at the beginning of the month will serve as a resistance zone to continue falling.

Etherum vs US dollar chart source- tradingview