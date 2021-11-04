Bitten by a spider while sitting on the toilet, she ends up in the hospital: “The first days I couldn’t walk”

A bad adventure that could have ended very badly that happened to Jo Kenyon, a 34-year-old radio producer from Yorkshire, Great Britain.

The woman, attacked by a spider in her thigh while sitting in the bathroom on the toilet, went through three months of suffering and three different hospitalizations.

A false black widow would have bitten her, a very dangerous species widespread both in the United States and in Great Britain which as effects can cause semi-paralysis of the limbs, walking difficulties and a high risk of sepsis.

“I felt a very strong burning sensation comparable to touching someone with a lit cigarette, but much more intense,” the girl told a local newspaper. “I jumped up from the toilet thinking about what the heck had bitten me. the toilet seat I saw a huge spider, ”he continued.

“For half an hour I waited, hoping that the pain would pass, but it continued to throb, and then I saw a huge bubble of blood that had formed and I decided to call a doctor,” the producer said again.

“For the first few days I couldn’t walk – said Jancora Jo Kenyon -; the pain then continued for weeks every time I tried to touch the skin. That bite could have killed me and I still can’t believe it ”.

(Unioneonline / vl)

© All rights reserved