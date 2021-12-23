Bitter Christmas for Paluani and Pernigotti, bated breath for workers in cigs

A bitter Christmas for the pandoro Paluani and the Pernigotti nougats. The two historic confectionery companies, the first based in Dossobuono (Verona), the other with the plant in Novi Ligure (Alessandria), are in crisis so much that the Christmas campaign ended very subdued. A production of panettone and pandoro practically halved for Paluani and even stopped for continuous products (snacks). Production also stops for the delicious Pernigotti nougats and hazelnuts, so much so that these products have literally disappeared from the supermarket shelves these days. Hold our breath therefore for the workers waiting for new investors to come forward to revive the fortunes of both industry. There is some glimmer of hope but any negotiations are top secret.

In the meantime, it is normal that there is a great concern at the employment level on the part of the trade unions because the workers of both companies are on extraordinary layoffs, one would say therefore united by a negative fate even if due to different ownership events.

It is news these days the activation of the rotating cigs for the 57 employees (there were 150 initially) of Paluani (from 13 December) which will end on 31 January. The hope is that by that date we can start again with the campaign of Easter cakes such as doves and chocolate eggs. It goes without saying that hundreds of seasonal workers have also been greatly reduced compared to the hundreds employed in the pre-covid era.

How the situation will evolve is not yet known, the horizon is next February as the company presented an arrangement with the Court of Verona and terminating the insolvency procedure (which began in February 2021) within one year, when the commissioners will have to evaluate the debt restructuring. and whether or not to approve the arrangement. Paluani suffered a real financial meltdown due to the bankruptcy of Chievo, the football team of which he was president, the current president of Paluani, Luca Campedelli. The company boasts credits from Chievo for 3.5 million euros.

“A perfect storm broke out on Paluani, already between 2020 and 2021 the confectionery sector suffered a contraction in consumption and therefore decreases in turnover, on the other hand it had a decisive impact on the Chievo affair. We know that there are negotiations underway – the managers of Flai Cgil Veneto and Verona let us know – it is certain that next year when there will be an interlocution between the parties, if the situation did not present positive signs we would be forced to interest the Mise, the The Veneto Region, on the other hand, has already activated itself with a crisis unit ”.

Different events for the Turkish-owned Italian chocolate brand, but equally worrying for which there has already been the opening of a table at Mise. This dispute has had greater media visibility also due to the occupation of the factory but tangible proofs of the relaunch of the brand and the expected reorganization of the factory are needed, for which the 4 million euros of investments appear to be decidedly insufficient.

The employees, about seventy (in 2018 they were more than 200) of Pernigotti are already in cigs until June. Pernigotti is owned by the Luxembourg holding Sagra di Toksöz Group of the Turkish Toksöz family, they are already in cigs. In recent days, however, almost a month away from the table at the Mise on November 24, which was also attended by the Toksoz family and institutional representatives both national and territorial, during which the property had announced hypotheses of investments by other partners and 200 thousand euros for the purchase of new machinery, comforting news has arrived, namely that “in January the workers (always in rotation with the extraordinary cigs) will be involved in the Easter egg campaign” reports to Adnkronos Lello Benedetto general secretary Flai CGIL from Alessandria who attended a meeting with the personnel manager of Pernigotti. The unions have asked for a new meeting in January at the Mise and there seems to be a willingness to do so even if there is no date yet.

However, negative news was also given: “the expected new machine for packaging spreads is not yet ready, only half of it has arrived”, explains Benedetto. The crisis started in 2018 when the company announced that it wanted to cut deadwood because the Toksoz have other activities, for example in the pharmaceutical field, and Pernigotti was a ‘dry branch’, then there was the occupation of the factory. , there was the interest of Luigi Di Maio at the time Minister of Labor. We arrive last year when Pernigotti decides that he must relaunch the brand, even if, in the meantime, two plant managers have left in the space of two years. Then the commitment to get new plants to arrive immediately with the reorganization plan since several machines had been dismantled.

Currently the Pernigotti products in circulation are only gianduiotti and pralines that can be purchased in airport shops but it is known that it is a previous production. “Our biggest concern is that in June 2022 all the social safety nets end. If the situation were to be stagnant like today, in January or February, we will resume the fighting actions and we will not exclude the occupation of the plant again ”declares Lello Benedetto.