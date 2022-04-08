A good thought to start the day might be to be in good health. In fact, health is primarily a concern of people after a certain age. When one is in full physical energy, little is thought of possible ailments. However, it is always better not to underestimate some symptoms, sometimes quite common.

Good hydration

As the seasons change in spring and autumn, the body gradually adjusts to the new climate. Sometimes you feel a little more listless, plagued by tiredness and sleepiness.

Insufficient body hydration can also lead to fatigue. Drinking water is one of the most important things to do for good health. You could live several days without eating, but not without drinking.

However, many drink sugary drinks. There are sugars in the sodas for sale, in the fruit juices, in the tea and coffee we sweeten, and more. Some of these have generous amounts of sugar. Unfortunately, there would be bitter consequences for those who drink these drinks, even on the eyes.

The eyes and the right hydration

When you drink a little water, your body takes in fluids from different parts of the body. Then the eyes are full of them. Now sugars need water to digest. Here, by taking sugary drinks, the eyes can give up their liquids. Thus arises the problem of dry eyes, burning and eye fatigue. These could be due to the fact that you consume too much sugar and drink too little. Therefore the eyes also need their hydration.

Bitter consequences for those who drink these drinks, which would increase the risk of cancer and lead to heart and eye problems

But sugary drinks have come under the magnifying glass of some scholars. AIRC warns us about their hiring. Unfortunately, in the last thirty years, the consumption of sugary drinks has increased by 40%. Much research now shows the negative effects on the heart and blood vessels. They also increase the level of sugars, with repercussions on blood sugar.

To the effects on the heart are added those on tumors, thanks to a study by the University of Paris. The results indicate that an extra glass of these drinks leads to an 18% higher risk of developing cancer. 22% for breast cancer. This is also true for juices that contain 100% fruit.

Scholars call for drastically lowering the consumption of these drinks. This would also lower the risk of cancer.

