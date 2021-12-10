Bitter evening for Muriel, thieves rob the house during the game: valuable watches stolen

The thieves entered when the house was empty during Thursday night’s Champions League match.

They broke through a window pane, broke into the apartment without any neighbors noticing and stole cash and 10 watches, some of them valuable.



A bitter evening for Luis Muriel



, 30-year-old Colombian striker of Atalanta residing in Bergamo since 2019, who in addition to the defeat and elimination from the Champions League, returning home after the game found his apartment in the city completely turned upside down.

Probably in the action of professionals



who knew how to move. To act, the thieves waited until the house was empty and the player was busy on the pitch at the Gewiss Stadium. They entered through a window, breaking a glass but without being heard by the neighbors who live in the building.

The booty has not yet been quantified, what is known is that 10 valuable watches and cash for a few thousand euros have disappeared.



.

The Carabinieri of Bergamo are now investigating the matter.

