Bitter land: how is Sevda Çagayan, Nazan Kesal’s character in Züleyha | Bir Zamanlar Çukurova | Turkish soap operas | FAME

Who is Sevda Çagayan? The new character of the Turkish soap opera “bitter earth” is played by Nazan Kesal and has joined the story to make life miserable for Hünkar (Vahide Perçin). Appearing from a stormy past, the woman is the great novelty of the story of Züleyha (Hilal Altınbilek), having a close relationship with Demir and being a bitter memory for her mother of the protagonist (Murat Ünalmış). Here she learns more about the role that will revolutionize “Bir Zamanlar Çukurova”, which is still is being broadcast in Turkey.

The ottoman drama has gained greater popularity since it first appeared on September 13, 2018, through the ATV signal. It was consolidated in small screen thanks to its intriguing story, as well as the cast of experienced and rising acting stars.

Set in the 70’s, the series has managed to build a plot full of revenge and forbidden romance. Now the appearance of Sevda has shaken the foundations of yaman family for a story that goes back years.

Hunkarin this way, has been one of the most surprised to see the character of Kesal, a 52-year-old Turkish actress with extensive work in the industry of her country and who has gained greater popularity internationally. This is what is known about the new part of the television production starring Altinbilek.

Nazan Kesal is the actress who brings Sevda to life. Here in a photograph for her social networks. (Photo: Nazan Kesal/Instagram)

WHAT IS KNOWN ABOUT SEVDA ÇAGAYAN, NAZAN KESAL’S CHARACTER IN “BITTER LAND”?

Sevda Cagayan is the woman who takes care of Demir’s sons and is discovered by Hunkarwho was desperately looking for his grandchildren in the Turkish soap opera “bitter earth”.

The matriarch of yaman he will have a great surprise when he realizes that it is Sevda. She was one of the lovers Adnan YamanDemir’s father, who has now risen from the ashes of the past to unsettle and destabilize Hünkar’s current life.

The woman, who was a famous singer in the past, has all the confidence of Demir, who not only accepted that she take care of her little ones. The Zuleyha’s husband She assures her that she knows her father was happy with her and not to worry about her mother’s reaction because “in the Yaman family we have never had much peace”.

WHAT IS “BITTER EARTH” ABOUT?

On the other hand, we tell you what the Turkish novel is about. The first season of “bitter land” focuses on the story of a legendary love, which begins in Istanbul in the 1970s and continues in the land of Çukurova. The couple in love Züleyha and Yılmaz they decide to hide their identities and move from Istanbul due to the murder Yilmaz committed to protect his beloved from a sexual assault.

Fate leads them to Çukurovaspecifically the people of Adama, where they decide to stay and work on the farm of Hünkar Yaman and his son Demir, who will fall in love with the young woman without knowing that her heart belongs to Yilmaz. To maintain anonymity, the two lovers decide to pretend to be brothers before the local society. This will change their lives forever.

While in the second installment, after losing the two men in her life, Zuleyha You must move on with your children. On her new path she finds a new love and other enemies that threaten her happiness.

WHO IS HILAL ALTINBILEK?

Furthermore, this is what is known about Hilal Altinbilek. Born in IzmirTurkey, but with Albanian descent, the 30 year old actress He moved to Istanbul at a very young age, where he began his theater studies and decided to devote himself to art. Before his appearance on television, Hilal I participate in Beauty contestsstaying in the top 5and also did some modeling work.

Since I was a girl, Altınbilek knew he wanted to act. It was during college that she began her first roles in small productions; however, his debut was in “Derin Sular”, in 2011. Two years later he would get a role in “black rose”, gaining greater recognition in his native country.

Other productions in which he participated are “Hayatımın Aşkı” and “Çocuklar Sana Emanet”. She currently plays the role of Zuleyha on “bitter land”, a role with which he has gained great fame internationally. A proof of his enormous success is his Instagram account, where he gathers almost a million followers.

