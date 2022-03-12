Bitter land: the evolution of Müjgan in Züleyha | How he went from love to hate | Turkish soap operas | FAME

What happened with Mujgan? The character of Melike Ipek Yalova is one of those who has marked the recent episodes of the Turkish soap opera “Bitter Land”. Television production, which can be see at this time, has had great emotions starring not only Hilal Altınbilek as Züleyha, but also Yılmaz Akkaya’s wife (Uğur Güneş). She knows here how the evolution of the doctor has been.

Every week the ottoman drama confirms why it is considered one of the most important fictions of recent years. Its changing plot always has public and clandestine revelations, tensions and romances.

Since his television debut Turkeyon September 13, 2018, through the ATV channel, the ´successful novel He always raised conflicts related to power and love, two universal themes that usually go hand in hand.

In this narrative dynamic, the mujgan character It is one of the best examples of the transformations that people can have when they are questioned by money or romance. In the case of the doctor, her life and personality changed from the heart.

Müjgan and Yilmaz in a scene from the soap opera “Tierra amarga”. (Photo: Tims & B Productions)

HOW DID MÜJGAN BECOME A “BITTER LAND”?

The character of the doctor Mujganplayed by Turkish actress Melike Ipek Yalovahas been one of the most radically changed in “bitter earth”. The doctor appeared in the soap opera as a noble professional who left Istanbul to help those most in need in the adana public hospital.

However, his life was transformed when he met and fell in love with Yilmaz. She had never done it before, so she staked it all on that love. He fell out with his family, left behind important people for whom he became the father of his child. But everything was complicated by the presence of Zuleyha.

The pediatrician thought that the story of Yilmaz and Züleyha It had come to an end, but it wasn’t. With the passing of the episodes, she discovered that there was still a feeling between them and that they shared an unbreakable blood bond: adan, the little boy who was thought to be Demir’s son. Despite the pregnancy, reconciliations and forgiveness, the relationship of Yilmaz and Mujgan it broke more.

Thus, the doctor became a different person, full of jealousy, insecurities and resentment, a lot of hatred. This led him to commit a crime, encouraged by Behice: try assassinate Zuleyha so that he can be happy with Yilmaz. Müjgan’s almost pure heart was no more. What will happen to the doctor in the Turkish soap opera?

Müjgan pointing a gun at Züleyha in “Bitter Land”. (Photo: Tims & B Productions)

WHAT IS “BITTER EARTH” ABOUT?

Also, this is the plot of “Tierra amarga”. During the 1970s, the couple in love Zuleyha and Yılmaz They decide to hide their identities due to the murder that the young man had committed to protect his beloved from sexual assault, so they decide to take a train trip from Istanbul to the unknown.

Fate takes them to Adana, specifically to Çukurova, where they decide to stay and work on the Hünkar Yaman farm together with his son Demir, who will fall in love with the young woman without knowing that his heart belongs to Yılmaz; however, the couple, in order to get lodging and work, pretend to be brothers, something that Demir will not know until then.

Hilal Altınbilek as Züleyha in the novel “Bitter Land”. (Photo: Tims & B Productions)

WHO ARE THE ACTORS AND CHARACTERS OF “TIERRA AMARGA”?