Bitter land: why Hünkar declared war on Demir | Zuleyha | Bir Zamanlar Çukurova | Turkish soap operas | FAME

Why is Hünkar at war with Demir? The characters of Murat Ünalmış and Vahide Perçin, respectively, are the ones who have starred in the most recent fight in the Turkish soap opera “bitter earth”. The series, starring Hilal Altınbilek as Züleyha, has shown that the disagreement between the two seems irreconcilable. Learn here more details of the main reason for the conflict in “Bir Zamanlar Çukurova”, which can be see at this time.

The turkish drama has been characterized by surprising the public every week with a plot disturbing. This has been the case since it debuted on Turkish television on September 13, 2018 on ATV.

The success of TV series has made it quickly broadcast throughout the world, with a history set in the 70s and full of conflicts, revenges and revelations.

Now, the novel is broadcast through the channel Antenna 3 on Spainconsolidating itself as one of the most viewed daily programming, and has the fight of Hunkar and Demir as one of its most attractive elements of its recent chapters.

Demir and Hünkar when they were still very close in “Bitter Land”. (Photo: Tims & B Productions)

WHY ARE HÜNKAR AND DEMIR FIGHTING IN “BITTER LAND”?

Hunkar and Demir they are confronted inbitter earth” because the first has received with open arms Sevda Caglayan, to whom he left the care of his children. The Yaman matriarch could not believe what was happening because the woman who had come back to her life was one of Demir’s father’s lovers, Adnan Yaman.

Demir knows the whole story of Sevda, who has told him in detail the closeness he had with his father. He has said that she believes that her father loved her and that is why he defended her from the attacks of Hunkar, his mother. The wedding of Sabahattin and Jülide It was the moment when war was declared.

Demir takes Sevda to the aforementioned ceremony and, before all the guests, he introduces the woman as his “second mother”. Hünkar had been warned by Sermin about what would happen at the wedding, so she attends and makes it clear that Sevda is the only mother Demir has, because she will be no more. The war in yaman family is already declared.

Demir, Züleyha, Leyla and Hünkar in “Bitter Land”. (Photo: Tims & B Productions)

On the other hand, the Turkish actress Selin Genç will be part of an animated horror film “Erotomaniac”, with the character of Charlotte, which has become her next project after giving life to Gülten in the soap operabitter earth”.

The American film Sam Salerno has been announced but does not yet have an official release date. The cast is made up of Galen HowardAri Lehman, Mandysa BrockJoe Filippone, among other actors who will give voice to various protagonists.

While more is known about her new works, the artist shares her work as a model in her social media. His photos on his official Instagram account, where he has 296 thousand followersusually exceeds 20 thousand “likes”.

Selin Genç in the character of Gülten in “Tierra Amarga”. (Photo: Selin Genc/Instagram)

WHAT IS “BITTER EARTH” ABOUT?

Finally, this is the plot of “Tierra amarga”. During the 1970s, the couple in love Zuleyha and Yılmaz They decide to hide their identities due to the murder that the young man had committed to protect his beloved from sexual assault, so they decide to take a train trip from Istanbul to the unknown.

Fate takes them to Adana, specifically to Çukurova, where they decide to stay and work on the Hünkar Yaman farm together with his son Demir, who will fall in love with the young woman without knowing that his heart belongs to Yılmaz; however, the couple, in order to get lodging and work, pretend to be brothers, something that Demir will not know until then.