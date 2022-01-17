Bitter Paradise and George Clooney’s Talent

ROME – Being a Hollywood star has (surely, euphemism) its advantages, but it also has some disadvantages. An example? Once you reach celebrity status, hardly anyone will celebrate your talent for what it’s worth. There are those who have cleverly managed to avoid this trap thanks to careful choices (see Brad Pitt and DiCaprio) and those who have not. Although George Clooney won an Oscar (in 2006 for Syriana, Best Supporting Actor), it often happens that his interpretations are clouded by his stardom. Bitter paradise, released in 2011 and based on the novel by Kaui Hart Hemmings (published in Italy by Newton Compton), is perhaps the most obvious case. Directed by Alexander Payne, Clooney is wonderful as the gray and mediocre attorney Matt King.

“My friends on the continent believe that just because I live in Hawaii, I live in paradise”, he says at the beginning of the film as, minute by minute, we enter the life of this clumsy and without style man (note the t-shirts), squeezed between responsibility he cannot manage and two daughters (Amara Miller and Shailene Woodley) who do not he knows just how to grow. His wife is in a coma after a boating accident and he also discovers that she was cheating on him. Matt’s little world collapses so completely and Payne enjoys showing us the gray universe of this man in contrast to Honolulu and the wonderful landscape that surrounds him. Finished in a black hole, Matt will touch the bottom and start to rise again, very slowly, trying to understand what really matters to him.

The writing of the film is precious, you can also understand it from the surrounding characters (that of Beau Bridges, but also pay attention to Robert Forster, always underestimated), and the use of the soundtrack amplifies the feeling of estrangement (there are only songs by Hawaiian artists such as Gabby Pahinui) but there is no doubt that the added value here is precisely Clooney: awkward, insecure, unable to make any decision, he manages to make his character speak also through the body. Pay attention to it: he never moves at ease in any of the situations he finds himself in, he constantly feels out of place and sadness never leaves him, it has been imprinted on his face indelibly throughout the 115 minutes of the film.

In other hands Bitter paradise it could have become a Hollywood melodrama, a classic tearjerker from handkerchiefs and wet eyes. Instead it never happens here, thanks to Payne’s direction, certainly, but also thanks to Clooney who never asks for our pity, he simply leads us to observe the world of this gray man from the inside, trying to make us reflect on the fact that perhaps – somewhere in there – there is something about us all too. For his Matt King the actor got his fourth Oscar nomination, but was beaten by Jean Dujardin for The Artist (questionable choice). But that doesn’t really matter because, as always, the prizes pass, but the films remain.