Bitter paradise: plot, cast and curiosities about the film with George Clooney







In the course of his filmography, the director and screenwriter Alexander Payne with his classic black humor he recounted the vices and virtues of contemporary American society. After making acclaimed titles like About Schimidt And Sideways – Traveling with Jack, in 2011 brings the poignant to the cinema Bitter paradise (whose original title is The Descendants). It is a story that, while it tells the themes dear to the director, focuses in particular on mourning, on the difficulty of elaborating it and moving forward. To date it is one of his most mature feature films, for many his personal artistic masterpiece.

Bitter paradise (here the review) is the adaptation of the novel of the same name written by Kaui Hart Hemmings and published in 2007. Having become a real best seller, this attracted Payne’s attention for the delicacy with which the theme of mourning was dealt with, told in its most raw and realistic aspects. To stay as faithful as possible to the book, the director then to shoot his film in the Hawaiian Islands, where the story is set. In particular, most of the filming took place in Honolulu and around Hanalei Bay. Costing just $ 20 million, the film established itself as an extraordinary success earning 177 million dollars.







Bitter paradise it was then nominated for 5 Oscars, including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Non-original Screenplay, eventually winning in the latter category. A decade later, it still remains a real jewel, one of the most popular dramas (not without comic elements) of recent years. Before embarking on a vision of the film, however, it will certainly be useful to deepen some of the main curiosities related to this. Continuing the reading here, it will be possible to find further details relating to the plot and al cast of actors. Finally, the main ones will also be listed streaming platforms containing the film in their catalog.

Bitter Paradise: the plot of the film

The protagonist of the film is the lawyer Matt King, descendant of a wealthy Hawaiian family. Indifferent husband and absent father, he is now engaged in an important business involving the possible sale of the family territories on the island of Kauai, of which he is trustee. His cousins, with whom he co-owns the land, are pushing for the divestiture to occur, so that they can make millions of dollars. However, Matt is not convinced that he wants to sell off the inherited natural heritage in this way. To upset the situation even more comes the news that his wife Elizabeth she was the victim of a nautical accident and went into an irreversible coma.

Since then, Matt has to take better care of his teenage daughter Alexandra and the little one Scottie. He is now forced to be a full-time father, finally discovering everything he did not know about his two daughters. Through an argument with the older of the two, Matt finally learns that Elizabeth had a lover. Not knowing how to take the news, he decides to go in search of the man, following the desire to find out what was happening behind him. Soon, Matt will find himself having to make painful but inevitable choices that could lead to new chapters in his life.

Bitter Paradise: the cast of the film

To interpret the protagonist Matt King there is the Oscar winner George Clooney, was particularly drawn to the role due to the range of emotions it required. For his poignant performance he went on to win numerous major awards, including the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Drama. It also received an Oscar nomination, but lost to Jean Dujardin, candidate for The Artist. Prior to Clooney, other actors considered for the role were Robin Williams, Tom Hanks And Richard Gere. Among Matt’s many cousins, Milo, played by the actor, stands out in particular Michael Ontkean, famous for the series Twin Peaks, here in his last role before retiring from the stage.

In the role of the eldest daughter Alexandra there is Shailene Woodley, here at his first blockbuster film. For the part they also showed up Amanda Seyfried, Kristen Stewart And Brie Larson, but without getting the role. Little Scottie is instead played by Amara Miller, chosen a few weeks before filming began. For the role of Sid, Alexandra’s strange friend, was cast Nick Krause, preferred to the actor Miles Teller. The famous actor then finds himself in the film Robert Forster, famous for Jackie Brown, as Scott Thorson, Matt’s father-in-law. Matthew Lillard, famous for playing Shaggy in the movies on Scooby-Doo, is Brian Speer, Elizabeht’s lover, while Judy Greer is his wife Julie. The actor Beau Bridges finally is cousin Hugh.

Bitter paradise: the trailer and where to see the film in streaming and on TV

It is possible to enjoy the film thanks to its presence on some of the most popular streaming platforms on the net today. Bitter paradise it is in fact available in the catalogs of Rakuten TV, Chili, Google Play, Apple iTunes, Tim Vision and Amazon Prime Video. To see it, once you have chosen the reference platform, just rent the single film or sign up for a general subscription. In this way you will be able to watch it in total comfort and at the best of video quality. It is good to note that in case of rental you will have only a given time limit within which to look at the title. The film is also present in the television schedule of mercolesay 8 September at 21:20 hours On the canal Channel 5.

