Bitter taste and health

Babies have a specially developed taste for two distinct tastes: bitter and sweet. He BitterWhich helps to identify whether a food is poisonous and sweet, which usually corresponds to foods with a high calorie index.

There are many bitter compounds in nature, and most of our sensory receptors are designed to detect them. But very few of these compounds (amino acids, peptides, esters, flavonoids, terpenes, methylxanthines like caffeine…) are toxic. Additionally, the list also includes antioxidants that are excellent for health. How is this explained?

In 2016, Robert Lee and Noam Cohen published their findings on the benefits of “bitter taste sentinels” to our health in Scientific American. Since then we have known that bitterness receptors are not only on the tongue, but throughout the body and act as monitors that protect us from infection.

But that’s not all: Stimulating these receptors could “help strengthen the natural immune response and reduce the current reliance on antibiotics.”

Bitters generally stimulate the liver and help prevent the formation of stones in the gall bladder.

active agent

The bitter taste actually indicates a “function”, which can act as a poison or antidote depending on the age of the substance taken. This would explain why practically everything containing active substances tastes bitter, for example:

He green tea (Rich in an antioxidant called epigallocatechin gallate).

(Rich in an antioxidant called epigallocatechin gallate). He 99% cocoa chocolate (Contains large amounts of polyphenols).

(Contains large amounts of polyphenols). blueberries (With high tannin index).

Let’s look very briefly at how they affect us.

Properties of bitter food

Bitter principles stimulate appetite by acting on the hypothalamus and increasing stomach activities and secretions.

Bitter principles are very useful in case of loss of appetite and general weakness, but also to promote digestion, as they stimulate the production of gastrin, a hormone that acts in the digestive tract to digest food better. Does. Gastrin helps increase the production of bile and pancreatic and stomach juices, as well as increases intestinal peristaltic activities. Thus, digestion does not become so slow and heavy.

Bitters generally stimulate the liver and help prevent the formation of gallstones. When bile production is adequate, many digestive anomalies like flatulence, intestinal atony and constipation are prevented. And by keeping blood sugar levels more stable, bitterness becomes a good help in preventing diabetes.

ideal weight

More adequate metabolism of food means it is better utilized and more easily eliminated, leading to less body fat. The use of bitter principles helps eliminate calories and promotes a weight loss diet.

On the other hand, it has been proven that bitter tastes help satisfy hunger more easily than other tastes. This is one of the main reasons, among others, why it is recommended to eat salads with bitter components (lettuce, arugula, dandelion, etc.) as a starter. And if some day you don’t start the meal with a salad, try a nice bitter salad.

Several comparative studies have shown that communities with a particular preference for this type of food, such as the inhabitants of India, China, Austria, Italy and some alpine communities in Switzerland, tend to have thin bodies.

Hemostatic, tonic and alkaline

It has been proven that bitter foods promote the absorption of iron, which is essential for the prevention of anemia. They also improve the absorption of vitamins, especially vitamin B12, responsible for stimulating the production of red blood cells, among other functions. Bitters also help metabolize fat-soluble vitamins (those that dissolve in fat: vitamin A, vitamin D, and vitamin K). All this implies better metabolism and more efficient use of nutrients.

Bitter preparations have the function of alkalinizing the body, preventing acidification, which is mainly due to the role played in the metabolism by the simple carbohydrates we consume: this is what determines whether the body is acidic. This happens, which leads to increase in diseases.

digestive juices and food poisoning

Digestive juices are important for destroying microorganisms that can be harmful to the body. Many people with infectious diseases have low levels of digestive juices, so they not only have trouble digesting food properly, but they also often suffer from infection problems. Even some food intolerance problems are caused by food not being digested properly. Well, the use of bitter foods can prevent or reduce certain food incompatibilities in some people.

Bitter only are less suitable for those who suffer from heartburn, as they increase the production of acid in the stomach. In this case, your heartburn, gastritis or digestive ulcers may worsen.

Precautions against poisonous bitter substances

Some bitter substances are poisonous and it is important to know about them to stay away from them. Thus, for example, seeds of plums, apples, peaches, apricots, cherries… (Rosaceae family). In combination with saliva, these bitter elements decompose into hydrogen cyanide (cyanide), which is a very poisonous component, as is also the case with bitter almonds. Apart from this, rue (Ruta graveolens) and some mushrooms also.

Author: Jaime Rossello, editor specializing in health and food

