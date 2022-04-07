‘Bittersweet’ Emelec’s debut in the Copa Libertadores; had to settle for a 1-1 draw against Independiente Petrolero in Bolivia | Soccer | sports

Emelec, led by Spaniard Ismael Rescalvo, took a point from Sucre by drawing 1-1 with Independiente Petrolero on the first date of the group stage that marked the debut of the Bolivian team in the Copa Libertadores.

The Argentine Jonatan Cristaldo put Inde ahead in the 88th minute and his compatriot Mauro Quiroga equalized for Emelec in the 91st.

With the tie, Ecuadorians and Bolivians are in second place in group A, led by the Brazilian Palmeiras and with the Venezuelan Deportivo Táchira as bottom.

The ‘electricals’ showed an offensive game from the start against a debutant Inde who at times seemed excessively cautious, which allowed a greater dominance by the visitors in the first minutes of the match.

Bryan Carabalí was able to open the scoring in minute 2 after a poor clearance by the Sucrense defense, although his attempt went wide, fortunately for goalkeeper Álex Arancibia.

The clearest play for the Bolivian team was a pass from Colombian Harold Reina to Nixon Folleco in the 22nd minute, but the Ecuadorian’s header was not accurate.

This attempt seemed to give a new air to those led by the Argentine-Bolivian Marcelo Robledo who were encouraged to attack more, although they were inaccurate and missed at least three other scoring opportunities.

The second half was even, as both teams took the field determined to score.

Rescalvo’s men had a first attempt in the 54th minute, with a header from striker Cabeza that almost surprised Arancibia.

Three minutes later, the ‘electric’ goalkeeper Pedro Ortiz excelled when he cleared a powerful free kick from recently entered Joel Bejarano.

In the 68th minute, Ortiz again saved his team from an attempt by Colombian striker Erik Correa.

The final minutes were back and forth, with arrivals and scares for both teams, such as Joao Rojas’s deflected shot in the 82nd minute.

The Ecuadorian resistance lasted until the 88th minute, when Cristaldo took advantage of a cross from Alejandro Medina to score.

Happiness was short-lived for the locals, because in the first minute of addition, a good combination between Rojas and Quiroga allowed the second to equalize the score.

On the second date, Independiente Petrolero will visit Palmeiras and Emelec will receive Deportivo Táchira. (D)