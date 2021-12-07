BitTorrent BTT flies to the market

Great ride for BTT, which is the protocol BitTorrent and its token, following major announcements by Tron, which we remember being the control group of the project.

In fact, a total revolution will take place, which will also include the arrival of one multi-chain for the project, which will thus seek to assume greater relevance within the world of cryptocurrencies. With the appointment that is set for the next one December 12.

Great performance from BTT – let’s see why

The run and the consequent correction have however left much value within this protocol, than with the presentation of his chain new could lead to interesting growth.

BTT is reborn with a new chain and a new name

The news that have been announced by Tron are different – and they will bring out a BTT completely renovated, both on the floor of the token in the strict sense and on a technological level. Let’s go in order.

The mainnet of the BitTorrent Chain BTTC will be launched on December 12, 2021. At the same time the split plan will be implemented with a ratio of 1: 1,000 with the marketcap remaining unchanged. The new BTT will be a TRC20 token on the Tron mainnnet and mapped to the mainnet BTTC.

So many news then. BTT will be the subject of one split important, of 1: 1,000, with the transition to the new token which will be automatic for all holders, both on exchange both via classic wallet.

The new tokens will also allow to become validators of the network, as well as to do staking to earn rewards, as in the most classic of systems PoS and with mining in liquidity.

This last step will in all likelihood pay off $ BTT much desired on the markets, because you will probably start with APY very interesting, which will be able to bring home only the first arrivals. It is difficult to understand where this will lead Tron with a revamp of this project. Even if it is split it will help to have more distributed uses of the token itself.

Corrections on the horizon? It depends, even if …

Our readers have now learned that behind incredible races, like that of BitTorrent today, corrections are always around the corner. However, we must point out, at least on this specific token, that there are other forces at work.

First, the token already has correct compared to the peak that was reached today. And the fix left anyway space the forfeiture of a significant part of the value.

Secondly, the accumulation could continue, over the next few days, in view of the debut of the mainnet. We are not yet aware of the APY that we can achieve, but in all likelihood they will be interesting – and greedy at the right point to make the protocol one of the top player at least of the week.

We are also sure that there will be others in the coming days surprises for the protocol, which in front of such a turning point will have to put more meat on the fire to earn a place in the sun in a crowded sector like that of cryptocurrencies today.