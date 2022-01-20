Bividend, dividends are now also paid in Bitcoin

On March 16 the first will be paid Bitcoin dividends, “Bividend”, of the world. The initiative belongs to the company listed on the stock exchange BTCS, headquartered in Silver Spring, Maryland (USA), which has proposed to pay $ 0.05 per share in BTC to shareholders who want it. Those who do not join the initiative will be able to receive dividends in traditional US dollars.

BTCS opens the season of dividends paid in Bitcoin

He reports it Reuters, which also reveals that the price of BTCS shares, listed on Nasdaq, rose by 20% after the announcement, hitting the new high of the last six weeks.

In total, nearly 9 million shares were traded in the first few minutes of trading at the opening of the Nasdaq at a price of approximately $ 7.8 each, which is more than double the company’s public free float.

But now the price has fallen back to $ 5.7.

The value of BTSC

BTCS capitalizes in total approx 69 million dollars, and is the first Nasdaq-listed company to offer bitcoin dividends. It is a company that provides blockchain services.

According to some analysts, however, the media hype that has been generated around the company after the announcement of the bividend it would be excessive, so much so that after hitting $ 7.8, the price quickly fell below $ 6.

The company said it is also considering extending the cryptocurrency payment option for future dividends as well.

The CEO of BTCS, Charles Allen, he has declared:

“We want to reward our longtime shareholders for their continued support and encourage financial freedom by providing the means to enable direct ownership of Bitcoin and other digital assets.”

It should be noted that the BTCS stock debuted on the markets in 2013 with very high prices of its shares. The company was founded in 2008, when Bitcoin did not yet exist, but it has only been present on the Nasdaq since December 2019, when the opening price was $ 7.5.

Since then, the price has even dropped to as low as $ 1.3, before starting to rise in December 2020 to coincide with the start of the last major Bitcoin bullrun.

In fact, in January 2021 it touched a high of $ 32 for a very short time, before returning to $ 8 already in February. Over the course of 2021, the price dropped to $ 3 in December, but recovered in January.

It is therefore a question of a very volatile stock, most likely correlated with the trend of the BTC price.