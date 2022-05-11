Bivol reveals how his arms were after the fight with Canelo: “I can’t hold my belts”

ANDhe combat between the Russian Dmitry Bivol and the Mexican Canelo Alvarez has generated a multitude of reactions after the triumph of the European, who managed to retain the light heavyweight title of the World Boxing Association (WBA).

The European boxer spoke for FightHub TV where, in addition to taking stock of the fight, he also revealed the result of his arms after the arduous fight resulting from the blows received from the tapato.

“Of course I got hurt. I can’t hold my arms, I can’t hold my belts. I expected this, because I saw his fight with Caleb Planyou,” declared Bivol on this matter.

During the course of the conversation, he also commented on what it’s like to take the punches of the best pound-for-pound fighter: “Canelo hits very hard, I think everyone saw it, every time he attacked he did it very hard“.

Bivol’s victory not only allowed him to retain the belt, but also earned him back the respect of boxing and critics alike. The boxer born in Kyrgyzstan He is currently still undefeated in his professional career.

It is expected that he will see another rematch after Canelo’s words. The Aztec stated at the end of the disputed contest in Las Vegas that “this is not like this“. An offer that Bivol accepted.

Even He does not rule out going down to 168 pounds for Sal lvarez to put his four WBC, WBO, WBA and IBF belts into play. Without a doubt, it can be another important duel in the coming months.