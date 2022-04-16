Bivol will be the most difficult rival for Canelo Álvarez: Eddie Hearn

Midtime Editorial

Many critics have pointed to Saul “Canelo” Alvarez of choosing easy rivals throughout his career, however, said questioning does not seem to be at stake for the Mexican’s next fight against the Russian Dmitr BivolAt least that’s what the promoter of the fight considers it Eddie Hearn.

And it is that the CEO of Matchroom Boxing considered that the Cinnamon will meet one of the most important challenges of his career, he even placed him alone behind the fight he had in 2013 against Floyd Mayweather.

“I’ve seen clips of Bivol. He looks sensational in the mitts, his footwork, his movement, his hitting power. I’m telling you now this may be the toughest fight of Canelo Alvarez’s career outside of Floyd Mayweather. It’s a really tough fight,” said Eddie Hearn on the broadcast of The DAZN Boxing Show.

This is how Dmitr Bivol fights

“How good is Dmitr Bivol?”

Eddie Hearn insisted that the Russian Dmitry Bivol He is one of the most complete fighters today, in addition to the fact that he has managed to win his contests with solvency and not for nothing does he have an unbeaten record (19 wins, 11 by KO).

“When it comes to destruction and power, (Arthur) Beterbiev is the guy. If you talk about technique mixed with a bit of striking power, intelligence and freshness, you are talking about Dmitry Bivol. Beterbiev is old. There are signs against Callum Johnson, against these guys When have you seen Dmitry Bivol injured in a fight? When have you ever seen Dmitry Bivol really look like he could lose a fight? Never How good is Dmitr Bivol? Let’s find out”.

In the contest between Cinnamon Y bivol will be disputing the title of the WBA at 175 pounds, and will be held at the T-Mobile Arena from Las Vegas, Nevadanext May 7.