Bivol’s coach’s warning to Canelo for a possible rematch

Canelo Álvarez lost for the second time in his history against Dmitry Bivol (Photo: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports)

After the victory of Dmitry Bivol on Saul AlvarezAs well as the great show they put on at the T-Moible Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, some fans have clamored for a rematch. The best pound for pound in the world and the 175-pound champion for the world boxing association (WBA) have been willing to get back in the ringbut a coach from the corner of the Russian warned the Guadalajaran about the risk that it entails.

“If there is a rematch, Bivol will deal much more damage to the Cinnamon. There are a lot of combinations that he didn’t do and he could have thrown like left hooks and body shots. Dmitry Bivol always kept control (…) Cinnamon He should think twice about going back to 175 to fight Dmitry Bivol. It will be easier for Dmitry Bivol to damage Cinnamon because it would hit him harder, “said Joel Díaz, Mexican coach of the Russian boxer in an interview for the YouTube channel Behind The Gloves.

And it is that after a widely disputed fight, but whose domain favored Dmitry Bivol, the best pound for pound in the world claimed the second loss in his career and the first since 2013, when he fell on points to Floyd Mayweather Jr. Unlike the rivals he faced en route to unifying all 168-pound titles, Cinnamon Álvarez was widely sued by his rival.

Joel Díaz warned Canelo Álvarez about the risk of fighting Dmittry Bivol again (Photo: screenshot – Youtube/You Can’t Play Boxing)

The integrity that characterized Álvarez during most of the episodes he engaged in in 2021 was broken by Bivol. The Mexican enjoyed the first four rounds in his favor, where he was able to measure the capabilities of his rival, but over time, the post office was claimed by the native of Kyrgyzstan with the traditional jab that has led him to overcome in his fights.

In that way, the face from Cinnamon Álvarez suffered a notable change when the fight reached the ninth episode. The tiredness and stress for not being able to decipher the style of Dmitry Bivol they made a dent in his face, an expression that stood out with greater force on the wounds that he barely suffered from some blows.

“The size difference is a big factor. Cinnamon he’s a hard puncher, capable of hurting, he’s a great fighter, but in this division, a bigger one and against a bigger man at light heavyweight, he should expect more punishment. He can tolerate the new weight, but he will get tired. He knew that the blows of Cinnamon They wouldn’t hurt Dmitry, because he blocked and never lost control,” Diaz said.

Dmitry Bivol used his jab to keep Canelo Álvarez away (Photo: Joe Camporeale / Usa Today Sports)

At the end of the 12 rounds, the judges’ cards favored the champion by the score of 115-113. However, Cinnamon Álvarez tried to overcome the bitter drink as quickly as possible and a few minutes after knowing he was the loser of the brawl, he declared that “This will not stay like this”, in such a way that he insinuated a possible revenge against the undefeated Dmitry Bivol.

About, the champion also showed a willingness to engage in a fight againalthough he declared his interest in abandoning the 175 pounds momentarily and search for Alvarez’s unified titles at 168 lbs. In that sense, he could aspire to the belts of the World Boxing Council (WBC), world boxing association (WBA), International Boxing Federation (IBF) Y world boxing organization (WBO) in super middle.

Unlike the first match, the Russian boxer will seek impose their conditions to favor themselves to a greater extent with the new contract. If confirmed, the plans for Cinnamon Alvarez to fight Gennady Golovkin again in 2022 could be changed to prioritize one of the most anticipated rematches for world boxing fans.

KEEP READING:

The condition that Bivol put on Canelo Álvarez for a rematch

The memes left by the defeat of Canelo Álvarez against Dmitry Bivol

Antonio “Hulk” Salazar, former Chivas player, died at 33; they found him burned in Tonalá