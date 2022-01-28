«Bixie» and «Mixie» are the trendiest short cuts of 2022

The cuts of hair shorts are ready to conquer 2022. To dazzle, in particular, are two hairstyles from the past, adapted in a modern way. The first is the bixie that you probably showed off at least once in the nineties. It was the cut of Natalie Imbruglia, Cameron Diaz, Gwyneth Paltrow, Winona Ryder, Meg Ryan, Neve Campbell and Halle Berry, just to name a few.

Why is it called bixie? «Elegant and versatile, the result of the union between the modern pixie and the classic bob, it is the cut of the moment with a 90s charm. A little shorter than a bob, it has the typical movement of a pixie but with the added three-dimensionality, thanks to (deliberately) messy scissor strokes. The final result is a trendy hair cut that winks at the fashions of the past and the allure of soft and natural movements – explains Cosimo Mazzeo, owner of the salon registered with Treatwell, Cosimo Mazzeo Hairdesign – You can create tailor-made bixies adapting the cut to the features of the face but also taking into account the type of hair, customizing lengths and weaving. It is a solution that is recommended above all for those with very fine hair, because the bixie has the ability to give consistency and volume to the entire hair ».

The mixie, on the other hand, is definitely a more social cut. Hugely popular today on Instagram and TikTok, it’s the perfect mix between the irreverent mullet, only slightly shorter than the original version, and the saucy pixie, with proportionately shaped bangs. «It combines the rock air of the eighties style with the playful and chic one of the following decade. It certainly cannot be defined as a classic cut, if anything courageous, a symbol of a strong, gritty and obviously fashion-conscious personality. Compared to the original shape, it is left shorter on the forehead and longer on the back of the neck, being careful not to cut the side sideburns too much, just like the mullet. The visible difference is the perimeter, more refined and with the micro-dimensions typical of the pixie – continues Mazzeo – Also in this case, the structure of the hair has its importance, so better results are obtained if the cut is done on smooth hair. or slightly wavy “.

How to keep them? “They are both popular looks today, perhaps even for the almost no maintenance that is required. After washing, in fact, “the cut comes out of itself”. The precautions are the same as for standard and minimal hair care, i.e. shampoo and mask two or three times a week and natural drying, possibly enriched with a pre-styling product to be chosen according to the hair. Those based on saline water are ideal for thinner hair, to give body ».

Which colors to match them with? «If you decide to opt for coloring, this must be compact, that is, without shades, so as to recall the extremely natural aspect of this hair look. The tones of brown and black are perfect, however dark, capable of highlighting the most marked features of the face, such as cheekbones and jaw ».

