Bixie hair, the trendiest short cut of 2022

The trendiest cut of 2022 is short, jaunty and versatile: it’s called the bixie cut, it takes inspiration from the 90s and combines the characteristics of the pixie and the bob.

The trendiest short cut of 2022 is the bixie, a haircut that mixes the characteristics of the bob with that of the pixie cut and that is inspired by the looks worn in the 90s. Longer than a pixie cut but shorter than a bob, the pixie cut is a jaunty and versatile look to be worn disheveled, curly or perfectly smooth depending on the desired styling. The bixie cut has a rounded line and a soft volume, perfect for highlighting the neck and giving a touch of femininity and elegance to your look.

It is not the first time we see the bixie cut as the protagonist of short haircuts: the trendiest hair cut line of 2022 in fact takes inspiration once again from 90’s and that celebrities such as Winona Ryder, Meg Ryan, Gwyneth Paltrow, Cameron Diaz and Halle Berry wore. The bixie is so called because it combines the elements of two clearly recognizable cuts, the bob and the pixie: from the pixie it takes the sinuous and soft line and mixes it with the silhouette of the bob, elegant and saucy. “This cut takes on a different character depending on the way we style it. Applying the gel and letting it take its shape is absolutely modern and bold. We can also change the look, making it even more suggestive, if we comb it to the side or back with the same wet finish “, revealed a Estetica.it Raquel Saiz from Salón Blue in Torrelavega (Cantabria).

A versatile cut that can be worn smooth and voluminous as he chose Demi Lovato, but also curly and disheveled leaving the curls free and rebellious or collected on one side with an accessory or stop both sides to create an absence of lateral volume and concentrate maximum body on the head, almost as if we wanted to recreate a crest. The cut offers several scaling to best enhance every shape of the face, and can also be combined with a very short fringe or a side tuft, typical of the pixie cut. Browse the gallery and discover all the inspirations for your bixie cut.