‘Bixie’, the new haircut that replaces the classic ‘pixie’

In the 90s, two of the most demanded cuts in hairdressing salons had the name of a Hollywood star. On one side was the Rachel cut, inspired by the mane of the iconic Friends character played by Jennifer Aniston. And on the other, there was the Meg cut, Meg Ryan’s hairstyle that she wore during the years when she was considered the queen of romantic comedy.

The actress marked style with her short hair, longer than a cut pixie but it was not the length of a Bob, which she wore with blunt strands to add volume and a casual touch to her look. A cut that this 2022 has returned in style and is known as bixie.

Meg Ryan with a ‘bixie’ mane Instagram @megryan

The model and actress Laura Sánchez, the actress Florence Pugh and the model Hannah Kleit are some of the well-known faces that have dared with this cut that promises to end the reign of the Bobone of the hairstyles that has been seen the most in the street style in these last years.

Laura Sánchez with her ‘bixie’ hair that premiered in January Instagram @laurasanchezofi

The bixie It is a very feminine and sophisticated cut that is ideal for those women who are looking for a look that is comfortable and versatile. It can be worn straight, wavy or curled for a more disheveled touch. As the experts point out, the cut adapts to all hair styles and textures, since you can play with layers and with a curtain fringe like the one that is fashionable this season or with a sideways fringe.

The characteristic detail of bixie it is in its layers that provide more or less movement according to taste. You can make longer layers like Laura Sánchez wears for a more sophisticated style, or with layers of different lengths to get volume at the top, like Florence Pugh does. Of course, the base is always shorter behind and elongated towards the sides.

Florence Pugh with her ‘bixie’ haircut Instagram @florencepugh

For finer hair, the ideal is to lengthen the sides and wear shorter upper strands to increase volume and achieve a textured hairstyle. It should also be noted that this cut particularly refines round features and optically lengthens the nape.

Model Hannah Kleit with her ‘bixie’ hair Instagram @hannahkleit

In addition, it is a cut that is very easy to style and that is perfect for letting it air dry, without the need to resort to irons or curling irons. Some of the celebrities bet on wearing their short hair bixie with a wet effect, a style that looks great for parties or formal events.

