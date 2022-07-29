Björk’s daughter Isadora Bjarkardóttir made her debut as a model in the new Miu Miu campaign — Radio Concierto Chile

the mark of Miu Miu jewelry is showcasing its latest and brightest jewel: Isadora Bjarkardóttir Barney, nothing more and nothing less than the daughter of the famous singer Björk.

the debut

The actress and daughter of singer Björk and artist/director Matthew Barney, who also goes by doa barney, marks her debut as a model in the Italian brand’s new jewelry campaign for its fall/winter 2022 collection.

Isadora, 19, joins Sydney Sweeney, Emily Ratajkowski and the actress/singer/dancer Demi Singleton as ambassadors in the new campaign.

“Photographed by Julien Martinez Leclerc, this one introduces the actress Isadora Bjarkardottir Barney to the Miu Miu universe,” says a brand press release. “She follows a long line of interdisciplinary emerging Miu Miu muses, united in their difference, in their passionately individual stance.”

The news jewels are designed by the artists Nathalie Djurberg and Hans Bergwho were also responsible for the artistic direction from the campaign, and the accessories are based on her 2015 sculpture series “A Thief Caught in the Act”which features colorful and whimsical birds.

“By broadening our perceptions of what fashion and embellishment can represent, the partnership brings to tangible life Miu Miu’s long-term commitment to artistic intervention.”states a press release from the collection.

Other works

The model/actress on the rise recently appeared in the revenge thriller vikingeither The Northman with his mother, as well as Ethan Hawke, Nicole Kidman Y Alexander Skarsgard.

“Ever since I was 13 or 14 years old, I knew I wanted to take acting seriously,” Barney told The Face in February. “Y [mi mamá] I knew it. So she has been very supportive of me. It was important to her to help me realize this.” Isadora is also an emerging musician following in her mother’s footsteps.

“So I haven’t really found my footing [como] soloist [artista]. But then honestly [durante] covid really I started developing those songs”he said to the middle, “and I have kind of an album… kind of… maybe formulating.”

Then he finished: “I don’t know how far I’m going to go with this. But it’s been so much fun working with these friends of minewho are also starting out and doing really cool stuff.”





