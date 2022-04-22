Blac Chyna breaks down in tears remembering the “nudes” that Rob Kardashian leaked

blac chyna testified for the third day in a row in the ongoing trial that has her at odds with the Kardashian family. On this occasion, the model revived one of the most embarrassing episodes of her relationship with Rob Kardashian.

During his appearance in Los Angeles Superior Court, he broke down in tears as he left the topic of “nudes” of the model that the brother of kim kardashian posted on social media in July 2017.

Rob leaked nude images of his ex-wife on his Instagram account twice, not caring that the platform deleted them. At trial, blac tHe had to go back to see the intimate images that his ex made public on social networks, in one of the most difficult moments of their relationship.

The Kardashians’ attorney reminded Chyna that she obtained a restraining order against her client and asked if the legal action was actually a publicity stunt.

Together with the documents of said measure, the defender showed the photographs of that scandal to Blac Chynato which she replied that it was a necessary measure after being a victim of cyberbullying.

Blac Chyna was part of the Kardashian-Jenner family, when she had a romantic relationship with Rob Kardashian, Kris Jenner’s only son, with whom she also had little Dream, who was born in November 2016.

Chyna’s legal battle with the Kardashian-Jenner family began in 2017, after her relationship with Rob ended. The model sued the Kardashian family for defamation, assault, battery, domestic violence and intentional interference with a contract she had with NBC Universal, as well as the destruction of her television career.

In her, accused Kris Jenner and her daughters Kim and Khloé Karadshian and Kylie Jenner of conspiring against her to get them to cancel the show she had with Rob Kardashian: “Rob & Chyna” from E! Entertainment.