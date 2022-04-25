Blac Chyna collapses after seeing her intimate photos again during the trial she faces against the Kardashians

She put up as much resistance as possible, but once again rob kardashian folded to blac chyna.

In her defamation lawsuit against her ex-husband’s family, The rapper had to go back to see the photos where she appears naked that he published in 2017 on social networksin one of the most difficult moments of their relationship, which made her cry when giving her testimony.

“had been very strong, but he definitely doubled over remembering that disgusting episode“Commented a source close to the also businesswoman.

“He relived one of the most embarrassing episodes of his relationship with Rob Kardashian and cried while testifying in court when the issue of nudity came out“.

Almost five years after the singer filed the lawsuit, the trial began in Los Angeles, California, this week, where both Rob and the rest of the Kardashian clan have gone with everything to Blac Chyna, who alleges that this family influenced the cancellation of the reality show that she starred in with her daughter’s fatherRob & Chyna, at the end of the first season.

The model asks $100 million dollars as compensation because he claims that by canceling the program he lost a lot of money in earnings.

But Blac has not only had to face bad memories in this legal dispute, she also endured the accusations of Kris Jenner, the matriarch of the clan, who assured in her testimony that Chyna threatened to kill her daughter Kylie Jenner and her boyfriend at the time, Tygawho was previously Blac’s partner and they have a son together.

Kris’s remarks came in response to a question from Chyna’s attorney, Lynne Ciani, who asked her to clarify that accusation she had previously made.

