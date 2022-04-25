Blac Chyna VS Kardashian: Kris Jenner drops a bomb in the middle of a trial!

In the lawsuit between Blac Chyna and the Kardashian-Jenner family, Kris Jenner made a shocking revelation. She notably claimed that Blac Chyna had threatened to kill Kylie Jenner.

The trial opponent the kardashian clan in Blac Chyna still running its course. On Thursday, April 21, it was Kris Jenner’s turn to testify in court in Los Angeles. The momager claimed Rob Kardashian’s ex Blac Chyna had threatened to kill Kylie Jenner. It was at the helm that the matriarch admitted to being on alert when Kylie and Tyga told her about a possible threat, according to Page Six. At that time, Kylie and Tyga were still dating. Tyga reportedly even told Kris that Blac Chyna had tried to physically hurt him with a knife and this several times.

“Of course it was alarming, but we just kept it in the family,” Kris testified. She pointed out that she did not report this incident to the police. “They lived across the street and she Chyna had a young child. I think we were more concerned about Tyga’s situation,” she added. let’s remember that Blac Chyna33, previously dated Tyga, 32, between 2011 and 2014. It was only after that Tyga dated Kylie Jenner24, between 2014 and 2017. It was in 2016 that Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian got together.

Kris Jenner: ‘I’m used to drama in my family’

On Wednesday, April 20, during her testimony, Chyna said thatshe was still in a relationship with Tyga when Kylie Jenner started dating him in 2014. During Kris Jenner’s testimony, Chyna’s attorney Lynne Ciani asked him if she was concerned that Rob Kardashian was dating a woman who allegedly threatened Kylie. “I didn’t have much reaction”, replied Kris Jenner. “There was just lots of drama… and I’m used to this in my family“, she added.

Kris Jenner concluded her statement by saying that she only wants the best for Rob and Chyna. “It’s not that I wasn’t worried. They had a rocky relationship from the start…but I like second chances and I wanted them to win“, she confided in particular.

