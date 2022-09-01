Black Adam: A poster dedicated to Pierce Brosnan’s Dr. Fate



Dwayne Johnson is a true gentleman! Instead of putting themselves forward for the promotion of the DC film, black adamhe gave his place to Pierce Brosnan, publishing a poster dedicated to the character of Dr. Fate embodied by the ex-James Bond.

As previously announced in a dedicated article Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, Black Adam will be DC’s last theatrical release this year, given that Aquaman 2 and Shazam! The Rage of the Gods have both been pushed back. Although Jaume Collet-Serra’s film is generating some excitement, the trailers haven’t really won over fans, even though the costumes are one aspect of Warner Bros./New Line’s superhero adventure that was very well received.

Hawkman and Dr. Fate’s outfits, in particular, impressed, and star The Rock has now taken to Twitter to share a new poster of the latter. This version of the mystical hero Dr. Fate is described as the “son of an archaeologist who was taught sorcery and given the magic helmet of fate”. This role marks Brosnan’s first foray into the world of superheroes.

From New Line Cinema, Dwayne Johnson stars in the action adventure black adam. The very first feature film exploring the history of the DC superhero arrives on the big screen under the direction of Jaume Collet-Serra. Nearly 5,000 years after receiving the almighty powers of the ancient gods – and being imprisoned just as quickly – Black Adam is freed from his earthly tomb, ready to bring his unique form of justice to the modern world.

Besides Johnson and Brosnan, the DC film also features Aldis Hodge, Noah Centineo, Sarah Shahi, Marwan Kenzari, Quintessa Swindell, and Bodhi Sabongui in its ranks. It is expected in theaters from October 19.

“Fate does not make mistakes”

DR. FATE

Played by the one and only @PierceBrosnan

#BlackAdam

OCTOBER 21st 🌍 pic.twitter.com/BfYsbwnLK9 —Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) August 27, 2022



