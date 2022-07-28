Black Adam: according to Dwayne Johnson, the film is a turning point for the DC universe in cinema

Expected for more than ten years, the film Black Adam will finally be released in theaters in October. Promoting the film at San Diego Comic-Con, Dwayne Johnson, who plays the title role, spoke about the film and the impact it will have on the DC Extended Universe.

Summary A highly anticipated film

A turning point for the DC universe in the cinema?

A highly anticipated film

The Black Adam movie is coming a long way! First hired in 2006 to play Captain Marvel (renamed Shazam! in the meantime), Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson announces that he is more interested in playing the main antagonist, Black Adam. A proposal that delights fans. Shut down in 2009, the project is revived by Warner Bros. in 2014, and The Rock is still attached to the project. From one thing to another, the Black Adam movies and Shazam! are beginning to take shape despite many ups and downs, including several changes of screenwriters. Filming for Black Adam finally begins in 2021, and now we know we’ll find out in three months.

Black Adam is ultimately directed by Jaume Collet-Serra (Jungle Cruise) and notably produced by Dwayne Johnson’s company: Seven Bucks Productions, previously involved in the films Shazam! or Red Notice for example. Evil version of superhero Shazam!, Black Adam breaks free from his earthly grave after 5,000 years of imprisonment. With disproportionate powers, he has well intent to enforce his version of justice on the modern world… And goes run into the superheroes of the Justice Society of America.

A turning point for the DC universe in the cinema?

Dwayne Johnson keeps teasing the importance of his film since it was officially announced. In an interview for Screen Rant during Comic-Con, he claimed that Black Adam was going to have a big impact on the DC Extended Universe, especially in terms of tone and story.. It seems that a small revolution is on the program in the universe of DC superheroes.

Trailer images are a reflection of the tone and vision our director wants to show. He wanted to create something different, a film that disrupts the established order. But also which initiates a pendulum shift in the DC Universe, which brings about a new era of anti-heroes, tone, and a new era of stories. We have an incredible opportunity with Seven Bucks Productions through Black Adam to be able to deconstruct the storytelling of the DC Universe with respect. Our concern is to listen to the fans, because they are the ones who guide us.

Black Adam releases the October 19, 2022 in French cinemas.