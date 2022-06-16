Black Adam: an angry Dwayne Johnson in an impressive trailer





“The hierarchy of power within the DC Universe will change…”. That’s how Dwayne Johnson just released the first trailer for the film black adamcentered on the anti-hero and enemy of Shazam. A superhero movie that’s been in development for a long time, and it’s shaping up to be dark and awe-inspiring, as these first images reveal…

Solid like The Rock

After nearly 10 years of development (Johnson launched the project in 2013), and several date postponements following the pandemic, black adam finally seems to see the end of the tunnel. Good news that has just been confirmed with the brutal and awesome movie trailer.

Watch the Black Adam trailer:

This spin-off from Shazam (released in 2019) therefore focuses on Black Adam, an anti-hero from the DC universe created in 1945, and which dispenses justice – or rather what it believes to be justice – with its own hands. Here is the official synopsis :

“Nearly 5,000 years after being empowered with the almighty powers of the Egyptian gods – and imprisoned very soon after – Black Adam (Dwayne Johnson) is released from his earthly tomb, ready to bring his unique form of justice to the modern world. “

In addition to Dwayne Johnson – aka The Rock – in the lead role, the film directed by Jaume Collet-Serra (Jungle Cruise) counts in its cast Pierce Brosnan in Doctor Fate, Noah Centineo in Atom Smasher, but also Aldis Hodge in Hawkman and Quintessa Swindel in Cyclones.

The movie is planned October 19, 2022 in French theatersand a first poster was also revealed.

