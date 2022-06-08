Black Adam: An Explosive First Trailer Starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson

On Wednesday morning, Warner Bros. unveiled the explosive first trailer for Black Adam, which promises action to the second.

Starring Dwayne Johnson, the DC film will also introduce the Justice Society of America which is made up of Doctor Fate, Hawkman, Atom Smasher and Cyclone, played by Pierce Brosnan, Aldis Hodge, Noah Centineo and Quintessa Swindell respectively.

Almost 5,000 years after being given powers by Egyptian gods and imprisoned, Black Adam is freed and ready to unleash his wrath on the modern world, as the trailer demonstrates so well. Having the ability to float, fly, and possessing superhuman strength capable of hitting jets and catching missiles, he is sure to disrupt the DC Universe.

Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra (Jungle Cruise, Orphan), the film also stars Sarah Shahi, Marwan Kenzari and Bodhi Sabongui. black adam hits theaters October 19 worldwide and October 21 in North America.

