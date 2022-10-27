Black Adam and more on Cinemascomics Podcast

The new episode of the Cinemascomics Podcast was loaded with news from Black Adam, House of the Dragon, The Rings of Power, and much more.

Another week passed and with it came many things. Finished House of the Dragon, The Rings of Power and premiered Black Adam. In addition, the largest production companies took the opportunity to preview their projects with trailers or exclusive images.

You might also be interested in: Ep. 91 CMC House of the Dragon and Black Adam ending (listen)

This way, Cinemascomics Podcast was loaded once again with the main news of the medium. Film and TV for geeks continues at a fully accelerated pace. Superheroes and fantasy continue to gain a special space in entertainment.

With Carlos Rojas at the helm, the panel was integrated this time Carlos Callego (CEO of Cinemascomics), Adonis Martinez (from Super-Fiction.com) and Mark Trick. His opinions and comments were at the height of the productions that he discussed.

Black Adam

The first item on the table was Black Adam. While the film failed to win over critics, debuting with less than 50% on Rotten Tomatoes, audiences backed it up. The approval of the audience on the same portal was around 89%. In addition, the film raised 140 million dollars at its start.

The return of henry cavill as Superman and all the details around it were revealed in the podcast episode.

House of the Dragon

The return of House of the Dragon It is confirmed. Screenwriter Sarah Hess gave the green light for the project to continue and stated that what is to come will delve deeper into Daemon and Rhaenyra’s relationship.

The series was a resounding success, but viewers went crazy with the ending. Every day that passes before a second part will be torture for the fans.

Marvel

In a tweet, Hailee Steinfeld commented that “this is all going to happen thanks to you.” The enigmatic message was accompanied by a clip emoji. Most likely, the actress will remain in the MCU in her role as Kate Bishop. A second season of hawk eye would be in sight.

On the other hand, Jonathan Majorswho plays kang in the franchise, confirmed that Avengers 5 will be directed by Destin Daniel Cretton. The filmmaker has already been in charge of Shang-Chi.

Finally, the study would be negotiating with Sasha Baron Cohen to play a new villain. According to many insiders, Mephisto will debut in Ironheart and the comic actor would be in charge of finally bringing him to life.

Stephen King and Tim Burton

The writer Stephen King refused to collaborate with The Simpsons despite the show’s parodies of his books. At the same time, Tim Burton He complained about Disney and stated that he will not work for the powerful company again.

Also, a new tape starwars already makes up the production team, Ryan Reynolds will star in a film about secret societies and amusement parks. Garcia, the new HBO Max show, follows the story of a Spanish ‘Captain America’. These and other news, as well as opinions or analysis on more topics, were in the most recent chapter of Cinemascomics Podcast.