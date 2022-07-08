Black Adam and Shazam! : Fury of the Gods confirmed for SDCC 2022

While editing the San Diego Comic-Con is getting closer and closer, the program is only beginning to be detailed, as announcements from the participating studios. For the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, the majors that are marvel studios and Warner Bros. will return to participate in the event (they had deserted the editions “at home” in distance from the past two years). On the side of DC Comicsif the entity Warner Bros Discovery wants to save money and will not have a stand dedicated to the two-letter publisher or its cinema version, panels to present future films will be well held, with the magic pan of this universe strongly highlighted.

Say the word!

Thus, in the last few hours, it has therefore been confirmed to us what was expected: the Saturday July 23we will be entitled at least to two panels devoted to the universe DC Movies. In a video shared by his social networks, Dwayne Johnson confirmed his arrival at the SDCC for a panel black adamwhich will certainly be the occasion to unveil a new trailer or new excerpts from the film – to see if the rest of the cast, in particular the members of the Justice Society of Americawill also make the move.

But the other side of the magic pole of DC Movies will also be presented, since Shazam! : Fury of the Gods split from a short teaser video to formalize its participation in the festivities of the SDCC 2022. A good opportunity to discover the first trailer, since since the featurette presentation of DC Fandome 2021we had no new moving images of the film, which is expected for the end of the year.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is headed to San Diego Comic-Con on July 23. #ShazamMovie pic.twitter.com/HbqVhRyrcy -Shazam! Movie (@ShazamMovie) July 7, 2022

So a double feature at leastHoping that Warner Bros/DC Films will have a few announcements to make to take advantage of the general effervescence. On our side, Saturday July 23 promises to be very busy.