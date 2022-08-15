Black Adam beats Superman according to THE ROCK!

The DCEU lags behind in comparison to the MCU. It must be said that Warner does not know which direction to take and has a series of disappointments. Suicide Squad (2016) was a terrible failure, Joss Whedon’s Justice League is considered mediocre before the release of Zack Snyder’s edit which is not canon and Batgirl was simply cancelled. Not to mention that the release of The Flash is threatened in the face of the behavior of its star Ezra Miller accused of several serious crimes. The DC Comics Cinematic Universe is in dire straits and Discovery’s takeover of Warner doesn’t seem to be helping with fears that several other projects will be cancelled. Fortunately, the major now has a huge weapon in his hands responding to the sweet name of Dwayne Johnson. The colossus embodies Black Adam, the antagonist of Shazam, in an eponymous film which promises enormously. Since then, fans have been hoping for a fight against Superman played by Henry Cavill, whose return has not yet been formalized.

During an interview for Vanity Fair (via WGTC), Dwayne Johnson was asked about of this possible summit meeting.

For Dwayne” The Rock Johnson, Black Adam largely his chances to crush the Kryptonian.

Black Adam’s powers work in his favor

Dwayne Johnson vs Henry Cavill, the next DCEU fight after Batman vs Superman? A meeting that many hope with very popular actors. The one nicknamed The Rock attracts millions of spectators thanks to to his physique, his humor and his kindness. Henry Cavill is a true geek icon as Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher and great lover of Warhammer !

When you take Black Adam out of the DC Universe’s pantheon of superheroes, he’s blessed with these incredible god-like abilities that rival Superman. The difference is made on several levels. First, Superman’s greatest weakness is magic, and one of Black Adam’s greatest powers is magic. Superman doesn’t kill anyone. There is this code that he lives for, that he honors. Black Adam also has a unique code of ethics. He won’t hesitate, and I like to have a little fun when I explain it, to tear someone in two. Literally, he’ll grab someone’s neck and thigh and then rip them apart, tear it to pieces. Dwayne Johnson

Black Adam is released on October 19, 2022 in theaters.