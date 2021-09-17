Black Adam: Brosnan talks about the experience on set | Cinema

In a recent interview with Collider,talked about his experience on the set ofand the collaboration with

“It was exhilarating”Commented the actor. “I had a great time with Jaume Collet-Serra, who is the director of Black Adam and the most recent film with Dwayne Johnson, Jungle Cruise“.

He then added, referring to his colleague:

It is at the peak of its fame, popularity and success. He’s great as Black Adam. We are the Justice Society, there are four of us and we have a very strong relationship. I found the script great and it gave me enough bread for my teeth.

The character is considered to be the great nemesis of Shazam!, since the 1940s when the was still called Captain Marvel. He was a semi-immortal Egyptian prince who was corrupted by the magical powers that had been given to him by a magician. But in the current comic iterations the character is considered an antihero.

FlynnPictureCo’s Beau Flynn will produce the project alongside Johnson, Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia via Seven Bucks Productions. There will be directing Jaume Collet-Serra, who previously worked with Johnson on Jungle Cruise.

The cinecomic, we remember, will be directed by Jaume Collet-Serra and performed by Dwayne Johnson (Black Adam), Pierce Brosnan (Doctor Fate), Noah Centineo (Atom Smasher), Quintess Swindel (Cyclone) e Aldis Hodge (Hawkman).

