Black Adam could be a Venom-style hit and revive Warner and DC

Warner could make a start at the Venom at the US box office with the upcoming black adamtheir film about the anti-hero played by Dwayne Johnson.

Warner is arguably pinning high hopes on its latest baby to complete the DC Extended Universe. After the arrival of The Batman by Matt Reeves and its 770 million dollars, the feature film on the masked vigilante came to hide the recent bides of The Suicide Squad and Birds of Prey. To hope to continue in this momentum, it is now the turn of black adam to try to bail out the coffers of the studio.

The proposal will be radically different. Far from the darkness of the work of Matt Reeves and that of Joker of Todd Phillips, she seems on the contrary to be eyeing more on the side of the nag and billionaire Aquaman seen the recent trailer where Dwayne Johnson fights the Justice Society. A recipe that could make it work and make it a cardboard similar to Venom for its first weekend on American soil.

Xx_D4rKDwayn3_xX is revenge

For The Rock’s first superhero movie, the experts would indeed be counting on a peak of 70 or 75 million dollars for the start of Jaume Collet-Serra’s film. By way of comparison, Ruben Fleischer’s symbiote origin story raked in $80 million for its October 2018 debut. black adam to become the best start to the career of the ex-wrestler in the cinema (apart from the films of the main saga Fast & Furious).

We would therefore be facing a launch revenue record for a work carried by the actor. A brilliant estimate that can be justified by a number of assets that the film has up its sleeve. Already to start the simple presence of Dwayne Johnson, one of the most bankable stars of the moment is an argument to round up the spectators in theaters. Also, competition will be very weak at this time and the film will even benefit from a good three weeks before the release of Black Panther 2.

Fights that they look very violent (no)

Finally, the director who has already collaborated with the first role for Jungle Cruise will introduce the Justice Society. The opportunity to introduce ourselves new faces in the DCEU stable. The superhero team will notably be led by Doctor Fate (Pierce Brosnan) and Hawkman (Aldis Hodge), Cylcone (Quintessa Swindell) or even Atom Smasher (Noah Centineo) and Adrianna Tomaz (Sarah Shahi). With nothing new since The Batman at the start of the year, fans may want to pounce on this latest addition to the universe.

After the character’s brief teaser in the animated film’s post-credits scene Krypto and the Super Animals where Dwayne Johnson already lent his voice (for lack of being able to lend his features) to the anti-hero, the character is about to land by inflating his chest and showing his muscles. An arrival scheduled for October 19, 2022 in our French theaters.