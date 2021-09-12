Black Adam: Dwayne Johnson announces the end of filming

Just a few days ago Dwayne Johnson had shown the innovative shooting technology of the film Black Adam and today, through his Instagram account, he announced the end of filming.

The schedule appears to be on schedule and now the film is preparing to enter post-production, for a release scheduled for summer 2022.

End of filming for the Dwayne Johnson film, Black Adam

It is through Instagram that the actor Dwayne Johnson announced the end of filming for his latest film Black Adam. A long and troubled production, also due to the pandemic, which finally seems to be unlocked and ready to see the light.

After Jungle Cruise, Johnson and director Jaume Collet-Serra have teamed up to make the DC film based on Shazam’s archenemy.

Plot details are scarce and we’ll have to wait a little longer to find out how far the Black Adam mythology will be carried into the film adaptation. If originally Black Adam was supposed to debut in Shazam, Warner Bros’ plans later changed in favor of a solo film for the character played by Dwayne Johnson.

In addition to Johnson, the ensemble of actors featured in the film is high and among them appear Pierce Brosnan, Aldis Hodge, Noah Centineo And Quintess Swindell, all members of the Justice Society of America.

In the video posted on Instagram, The Rock confirmed the end of filming, thanking the cast and crew for the work done and defining the film as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that will define his career.

No image is currently leaked of the actor with the costume, only the concepts present in the teaser trailer of the film. The right opportunity may present itself this fall, with the release of the first trailer during the DC FanDome. The perfect time to make fans of the DC universe happy and generate the right hype in anticipation of the movie’s release in theaters in July 2022.