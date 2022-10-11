Black Adam (Dwayne Johnson) arrives on Fortnite: all the details

As part of a promotional action for Black Adam, the next DC Comics superhero film, a skin of this character played by Dwayne Johnson is coming to Fortnite. We give you all the details about the new Black Adam skin, from Fortnite season 4, just below:

Black Adam skin in Fortnite Season 4: all the details

Dwayne Johnson himself announced on his social networks the arrival of a new Black Adam skin on Fortnite.

According to him, in a live for the world premiere of Black Adam on Twitch which will be held on 10/12/2022 at 00:30 CEST, it will also be revealed when this skin will be released from the Fortnite store. And There you go; At the moment, we don’t know exactly when it will arrive in stores, although everything seems to indicate that it will arrive on Friday, October 14 at 02:00 CEST. Fridays are the days of the week when new skins hit the Fortnite store, so we’re guessing this time won’t be any different. Another option is to arrive at the store on Friday the 21st at 02:00 CEST; this last option has more possibilities because it coincides with the date of the premiere of the film.

From what we can see in the short 20 second trailer, Black Adam’s skin has two styles, one with a hood and one without. In addition, he has his own backpack, as well as a gesture with which he levitates and shoots lightning.

Out of curiosity, this is Dwayne Johnson’s second time coming to Fortnite in skin form, as he also played The Foundation, the leader of The Seven, a character that carries a lot of plot weight.

Official art of The Foundation skin in Fortnite

We will update this news with detailed information as soon as we know more. In the meantime, we recommend taking a look at our Fortnite guide. We help you with all aspects of the new season, including how to level up quickly or how to complete all missions.

Source: Twitter/TheRock