Black Adam: Dwayne Johnson Coach Speaks | Cinema

It’s been about a month since filming began on Black Adam, the DC cinecomic with Dwayne Johnson expected on July 29, 2022.

While waiting to lay eyes on the first official images from the film, the coach of Dwayne Johnson, Dave Rienzi, spoke to Muscle and Fitness about his colleague’s work:

It’s great to work with someone as a DJ who is so motivated, disciplined and determined at what they do. There is a constantly evolving idea that we tend to and in the case of Black Adam we have been working for quite a while on the goal of creating a true superhero physique… without the need for padding.

He then explained that The Rock needs to keep a certain shape all the time:

It is extremely important to ensure some maintenance to allow it to be “ready to appear” at all times.

Black Adam is considered the great nemesis of Shazam!, since the 1940s when the was still called Captain Marvel. He was a semi-immortal Egyptian prince who was corrupted by the magical powers that had been given to him by a magician. But in the current comic iterations the character is considered an antihero.

FlynnPictureCo’s Beau Flynn will produce the project alongside Johnson, Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia via Seven Bucks Productions. There will be directing Jaume Collet-Serra, who previously worked with Johnson on Jungle Cruise.

The cinecomic, we remember, will be directed by Jaume Collet-Serra and performed by Dwayne Johnson (Black Adam), Pierce Brosnan (Doctor Fate), Noah Centineo (Atom Smasher), Quintess Swindel (Cyclone) e Aldis Hodge (Hawkman).

What do you think? How long are you waiting for this cinecomic with Dwayne Johnson? Tell us yours in the comments below!

