Black Adam: Dwayne Johnson confirms that his costume will not be padded







In cinecomics, we are now used to seeing the infamous “padding” in superhero costumes. Although it is often well hidden, in some cases it happened instead that it was clearly visible, giving rise – in equal measure – to criticism and teasing online (just think of what happened to Zachary Levi with the costume of Shazam in the homonymous cinecomic).

The actor had reached an extraordinary physical shape to best interpret the superhero, so the creative decision to hide him under an excessively padded costume seemed at least bizarre to most eyes. Thankfully, the first photos from the sequel set, Shazam! Fury of the Gods, confirmed that it was a mistake that Warner Bros. is unwilling to repeat.







With regard to Black Adam, it’s no secret that an actor of the size of Dwayne Johnson needed no padding, yet some old iterations of the anti-hero costume seemed to include it. On the occasion of the promotion of his latest film Jungle Cruise, the former wrestler explained to ExtraTV that his costume for the highly anticipated cinecomic DC was redesigned after a first version featured a really “terrible” “false padding”.

“I wanted to achieve the best possible shape ever achieved in my life. I wanted to raise the bar. When we started I sent the pictures to Emily Blunt… it was fun when we first tried on the first costume they made for me. It was padded “, Johnson explained. “All the superhero costumes are padded. But when there is padding, that shape then moves away from your real body, so we decided to take it off. “

“He had this fake padding. It was really terrible “, He admitted. “So we removed all the padding and redesigned the costume.” The final result has not yet been revealed to the public, but we know that Johnson has given his all to the character of Black Adam, also paying close attention to what will be the look of the antihero on the big screen.

Everything we know about Black Adam

The full cast of Black Adam, Besides Dwayne Johnson in the role of the anti-hero of the title, it also counts Noah Centineo (Atom Smasher), Quintess Swindell (Cyclone), Aldis Hodge (Hawkman) e Pierce Brosnan (Doctor Fate). Together with them there will also be Sarah Shahi, who will play Isis, and Marwan Kenzari, who will instead be the main antagonist (although the character has not yet been revealed).

Black Adam, which will be directed by Jaume Collet-Serra (already behind Jungle Cruise, always with Johnson), he had to face many problems during his troubled development. Furthermore, the Coronavirus pandemic has further complicated things and forced the production of the film to the umpteenth postponement. The film’s release in US theaters is set for July 29, 2022.

The original Warner Bros. project on Shazam! had foreseen the epic clash between the superhero and his nemesis, Black Adam, a solution excluded from the script to devote more attention to the protagonist and his origin story. Apparently, the film on Black Adam it should be inspired by the works of Geoff Johns of the early 2000s.