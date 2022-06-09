“Black Adam”. Dwayne Johnson dons the superhero costume in a first teaser

The trailer of black adamthe next DC movie set to hit theaters October 19, 2022, premiered on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, reports Hello Cinema.

This new superhero film will feature an evil version of Shazam, played by American actor Dwayne Johnson, also known as “The Rock”.

An anti-hero

The film will thus present this anti-hero created by Otto Binder and CC Beck and present since 1945 in the DC Comics universe. As Shazam’s nemesis, he possesses the same divine powers, which he obtained in ancient Egypt. Different events, however, caused Black Adam to oscillate between good and evil and ultimately get himself imprisoned.

Based on the first images from the film and the official synopsis, this adaptation will address both Black Adam’s past in ancient Egypt and his liberation in modern times.

The hero, decided “to exercise one’s own justice” according to the words of the synopsis, will thus face the Justice Society of America, which does not seem here to be, contrary to the version of the comic book, an ancestor of the Justice League.

Pierce Brosnan in the cast

In the casting, we will find Noah Centineo (To all the boys I’ve loved) as Atom Neutrino, Quintessa Swindell (trinkets, Euphoria) into Cyclone, Aldis Hodge (One Night in Miami) as Hawkman, or Pierce Brosnan, the fifth James Bond, who will play Dr. Fate. The film is also directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, who previously worked with Dwayne Johnson on Jungle Cruise.

A few months before the release of this film, which has been in preparation since the 2000s, many questions nevertheless remain unanswered. Described as a spin-off, the film could however make links with Shazam! Fury of the GodsFollowing Shazam! (2019)which is due out on December 21, 2022.