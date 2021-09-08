Black Adam: Dwayne Johnson explains how he is different from Superman







The shooting of Black Adam have recently ended and now, thanks to the promotion of Jungle Cruise, it is very likely that Dwayne Johnson will reveal several details about the highly anticipated DC cinecomic, even if the most substantial revelations will probably take place at the next DC FanDome in October (in the hope of seeing the first official images or, perhaps, a first teaser).

Recently, The Rock was interviewed by The Hollywood Reporter along with Emily Blunt (his co-star in Jungle Cruise) and talked about what fans should expect from the famous antihero’s big screen debut. “Black Adam has all the powers of Superman, but the difference is that he is blessed with magic”, explained the former wrestler. “Also, according to a code of ethics within the world of superheroes, they don’t kill the bad guys, instead Black Adam does. There were so many typical elements of the genre that made me realize that it was a great opportunity. I got the feeling that everything I’ve done in the past, in my career, even the things that haven’t gone well, ultimately had to lead me to this role… they had to lead me to Black Adam. “







We know, however, that Emily Blunt is not attracted to superhero movies, which the actress has repeatedly clarified in the past when numerous newspapers and sites have asked her for increasingly insistent rumors about the role of Sue Storm in the reboot of the Fantastic Four. Once again, the actress has touched on the issue, reiterating her position towards cinecomics: “I understand that superhero movies are like a religion for a lot of people. I really understand that. But I didn’t have that same fascination with me. I don’t have this compelling desire to have to play a superhero at any cost. “

Everything we know about Black Adam

The full cast of Black Adam, Besides Dwayne Johnson in the role of the anti-hero of the title, it also counts Noah Centineo (Atom Smasher), Quintess Swindell (Cyclone), Aldis Hodge (Hawkman) e Pierce Brosnan (Doctor Fate). Together with them there will also be Sarah Shahi, who will play Isis, and Marwan Kenzari, who will instead be the main antagonist (although the character has not yet been revealed).

Black Adam, which will be directed by Jaume Collet-Serra (already behind Jungle Cruise, always with Johnson), he had to face many problems during his troubled development. Furthermore, the Coronavirus pandemic has further complicated things and forced the production of the film to the umpteenth postponement. The film’s release in US theaters is set for July 29, 2022.

The original Warner Bros. project on Shazam! had foreseen the epic clash between the superhero and his nemesis, Black Adam, a solution excluded from the script to devote more attention to the protagonist and his origin story. Apparently, the film on Black Adam it should be inspired by the works of Geoff Johns of the early 2000s.