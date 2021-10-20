News

Black Adam: Dwayne Johnson explains why he can beat Superman

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Dwayne Johnson has stated that, in his opinion, Black Adam may very well beat Superman. Here are the reasons.

Who is stronger between the Hulk and The Thing? This is one of the questions among nerds that we often ask ourselves since we are children, but another question may concern Black Adam And Superman: which of the two is stronger? Dwayne Johnson he tried to have his say, and the answer of course is that Black Adam can beat Superman.

Here are Dwayne Johnson’s words about it:

Remember that Superman’s greatest weakness is not Kryptonite, but magic, and Black Adam’s greatest superpower is magic. Superman and Black Adam both fly at the speed of light, they have incredible strength, but only one can beat the other, and we all know who it is: Black Adam.

Dwayne Johnson in Black Adam will be joined by Aldis Hodge (Hawkman), Noah Centineo (Atom Smasher), Quintessa Swindell (Cyclone), Pierce Brosnan (Doctor Fate). Black Adam will also feature Sarah Shahi and Marwan Kenzari, whose roles are still unknown.

Obviously there is great anticipation for entry into the DC Cinematic Universe of Dwayne Johnson, who will be the interpreter of Black Adam. The feature will try to repeat the success of Shazam !, a film that has garnered 360 million dollars worldwide, bringing a fresh character, capable of splitting between adventure and humor, such as the Shazam played by Zachary Levi.


DC League of Super-Pets: the new hilarious teaser of the animated film

DC League of Super-Pets: the new hilarious teaser of the animated film

Black Adam: here is the first video dedicated to the DC Comics movie

Black Adam: here is the first video dedicated to the DC Comics movie

Dwayne Johnson reveals he met Vin Diesel after the fight: "We are philosophically different"

Dwayne Johnson reveals he met Vin Diesel after the fight: “We are philosophically different”

Superman: the new Man of Steel in comics is bisexual

Superman: the new Man of Steel in comics is bisexual

DC FanDome: a new spot offers a few seconds of unreleased footage

DC FanDome: a new spot offers a few seconds of unreleased footage

DC FanDome 2021: here are all the guests of the DC Comics event

DC FanDome 2021: here are all the guests of the DC Comics event

Loading...
Advertisements
Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

840
News

Ripple: sensational agreement with a large bank
676
News

the most surprising sentimental comedy of the year arrives at the cinema
613
News

Ethereum can increase by 7000%: the fractal that everyone was waiting for has appeared
564
News

Indiana Jones 5, turns to Cefalù, Harrison Ford has arrived
497
News

Cryptocurrency market: from Bitcoin to Ethereum, here are the cryptocurrencies to monitor today
461
News

The Dogecoin Foundation has been reestablished. There is also the Ethereum Co-founder!
422
News

One euro per night, but live streaming: the hotel’s proposal
358
News

A winning family, a new poster | Cinema
300
News

How much has Tesla earned to date thanks to Bitcoins?
264
News

Richard Marquand – The directors of the Saga ⋆ Star Wars Addicted
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top