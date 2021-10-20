Black Adam: Dwayne Johnson explains why he can beat Superman

Dwayne Johnson has stated that, in his opinion, Black Adam may very well beat Superman. Here are the reasons.

Who is stronger between the Hulk and The Thing? This is one of the questions among nerds that we often ask ourselves since we are children, but another question may concern Black Adam And Superman: which of the two is stronger? Dwayne Johnson he tried to have his say, and the answer of course is that Black Adam can beat Superman.

Here are Dwayne Johnson’s words about it:

Remember that Superman’s greatest weakness is not Kryptonite, but magic, and Black Adam’s greatest superpower is magic. Superman and Black Adam both fly at the speed of light, they have incredible strength, but only one can beat the other, and we all know who it is: Black Adam.

Dwayne Johnson in Black Adam will be joined by Aldis Hodge (Hawkman), Noah Centineo (Atom Smasher), Quintessa Swindell (Cyclone), Pierce Brosnan (Doctor Fate). Black Adam will also feature Sarah Shahi and Marwan Kenzari, whose roles are still unknown.

Obviously there is great anticipation for entry into the DC Cinematic Universe of Dwayne Johnson, who will be the interpreter of Black Adam. The feature will try to repeat the success of Shazam !, a film that has garnered 360 million dollars worldwide, bringing a fresh character, capable of splitting between adventure and humor, such as the Shazam played by Zachary Levi.



