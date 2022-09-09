Black Adam: Dwayne Johnson faces the Justice Society in a new trailer





A month before its release, the film black adam has just revealed itself a little more in a new trailer rich in revelations, in particular on the Justice Society.

Black Adam vs. Justice Society

First of all, we have confirmation that black adam will face several members of this alliance of heroes, including the Doctor Fateinterpreted by Pierce Brosnan, but also Hawkman (Aldis Hodge) Cyclone (Quintessa Swindle) Atom Smasher (Noah Centineo) and Adrianna Tomaz (Sarah Shahi).

Here is the official synopsis of the film:

“Nearly 5,000 years after being gifted with the almighty powers of the Egyptian gods – and imprisoned very soon after – Black Adam is freed from his earthly tomb, ready to bring his unique form of justice to the modern world.”

Watch the new trailer for the film:

Another major reveal is the return ofAmanda Waller (Viola Davis), a key character in the DC universe since she is simply the head of the Suicide Squad. In addition to these details on the different characters of the film, we discover without detour the powers of Black Adam who is in search of revenge after the sacrifice of his son.

A new poster is also out, and is to be discovered below. film black adam is expected in theaters on October 19, 2022.

