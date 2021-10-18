Black Adam, Dwayne Johnson in a first clip of the film!

On the occasion of the DC FanDome, Dwayne Johnson presented a first clip of his highly anticipated Black Adam: here are the first images.

Black Adam will arrive in American theaters at the end of July 2022, but filming has been over for a long time, so much so that Dwayne Johnson in a video made for DCFanDome presented the first clip of the long-awaited film by Jaume Collet-Serra. On Twitter The Rock presented the video like this: “He is unscrupulous. He is unstoppable. It is the reason why the hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is about to change. “No doubt about it: Johnson is great in marketing. In the clip below Pierce Brosnan (interpreter of Dr. Fate) confirms the extraordinary nature of the event, then the other supporting actors are introduced.” born to play Black Adam, “Dwayne tells us, explaining how he sees this film as a” once in a lifetime opportunity. “He assures that he has never been involved in spectacular action sequences like those of Black Adam, and finally introduces the scene.

In the clip, a rite brings back the monumental Black Adam, which already gives ample proof of his ruthlessness, ending the life of those who try in vain to oppose him in the most pyrotechnic way …

