Black Adam: Dwayne Johnson is already working on the sequel

On October 19, “Black Adam”, the new film from the DC Extended Universe (DCEU), landed in French theaters. While the feature film has just been released, its main performer Dwayne Johnson is already working on the sequel.

black adam : the 11th film of the DCEU

If we put aside the Zack Snyder’s Justice League, black adam is the 11th film in the DC Extended Universe.. Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra (The House of Wax, The Passenger, Survival instinct), the feature film tells the adventures of Teth Adam who, several millennia ago, received the same powers as Shazam. Freed from his ancient prison, Black Adam wakes up in a modern world very different from what he knew. A world in which he must find his place between good and evil. The feature film marks the second association between Jaume Collet-Serra and Dwayne Johnson after the recent Jungle Cruise.

Black Adam (Dwayne Johnson) – black adam ©Warner Bros.

Although the film received mostly negative reviews, black adam has already grossed over $140 million at the box office in less than a week of release. A start that places it, unsurprisingly, at the top of the American box office (already 67 million dollars in revenue during its first weekend of operation).

A sequel already in the news?

Led by Dwayne Johnson, black adam so lets introduce Shazam’s nemesis. Dwayne Johnson has wanted to play a superhero on the big screen for many years now. And the choice of Black Adam is not trivial. With this character, he wants to embody a violent and ambiguous anti-hero, which seeks to move away from the classic superhero treatment. Above all, he subsequently wants to reuse the character for the confront Superman in person.

The post-credits scene of the film obviously teases Black Adam’s Return to the DCEU. And we could apparently see the character again sooner than expected. Indeed, Dwayne Johnson said on his Twitter account, in response to a fan’s comment, that he is already working on the continuation of the adventures of black adam. The star said:

We are working on “what’s next” as I write this.

Stay connected.

At this time, the extent of his character’s involvement in the DCEU is not yet known. But black adam should have repercussions on the whole of the DC universe since Dwayne Johnson wants in particular to set up a clash with Superman. It remains to be seen whether this iconic fight will be presented in a possible Black Adam 2 or within another film. To be continued.