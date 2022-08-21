Black Adam: Dwayne Johnson is “optimistic” for a Marvel vs DC crossover

Which is unlikely to happen. Project related black adam for almost a decade now, Dwayne Johnson is about to make his debut in the costume of the superhero bodybuilder the October 19, 2022 in the cinema, led by the filmmaker Jaume Collet-Serra (Non-Stop, Survival Instinct). Speaking in an interview with the media Total Movie, Dwayne Johnson was optimistic about the chances for fans to see a huge crossover between DC and Marvelwhich is not likely to happen for a very long time.

” I’m optimistic. Just, I’m optimistic by nature. And especially when it comes to creativity. Especially when it comes to movies. And especially when it comes to the pantheon of DC Super Heroes and Villains. Across the street, we have Marvel’s Hall of Fame Super Heroes and Villains. For me, not only can they exist, but they should, in my mind, cross paths one day. »

An idea that may seem completely crazy. On the one hand, Marvel is about to launch the phases 5 and 6 of his universe, with still a large number of characters not yet introduced to the screen. The big-eared firm could make other even more important announcements during the studio’s D23, at the end of September. On the other side, DC Movies is under reconstruction. After the collateral failure of its extended universe, the film The Flash by Andy Muschietti should totally reboot the universe. Warner recently confided in wanting to sing disney and rebuild an extended universe on sound foundations. A crossover, as crazy as it may be, does not seem to be on the agenda yet.

However, Kevin Feige, the big boss of the MCU is not against the idea. By talking with Comicbook.com of this possibility, he did not show himself to be totally impervious to this absurd will:

“Well look, my standard response to things is ‘never say never. I never thought we would get this far. »

An answer that can be considered evasive but which testifies that a crossover may not be a truly incongruous desire, especially when we know the possibilities offered by the exploitation of the multiverse at Marvel.