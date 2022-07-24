Black Adam: Dwayne Johnson is pissed off in the explosive new trailer

Warner Bros. unveiled new images of “Black Adam”, the new superhero film worn by Dwayne Johnson. Images once again dark and explosive.

Black Adam, the new superhero

A brand new superhero is coming to theaters soon: Black Adam! Portrayed on screen by Dwayne Johnson, he should not be here to joke. On the one hand because he is a DC Comics hero. And on the other hand because “The Rock” intends to do very badly for his first superhero film. The proof with this character who does not really consider himself a hero…

As a reminder, here is the synopsis of black adam : Nearly 5,000 years after being gifted with the almighty powers of the Egyptian gods – and imprisoned very soon after – Black Adam (Dwayne Johnson) is freed from his earthly tomb, ready to bring his unique form of justice to the modern world.

Black Adam ©Warner Bros.

More images at Comic-Con

Whereas San Diego Comic-Con Low its full, DC obviously wanted to impress the fans. Thus, in addition to having presented the first images of Shazam 2the studio offered new pictures of black adam (in one article). We understood it with the first trailer, the superhero will be very powerful. But this last video (a Sneak Peak) is even more explosive and dark.

In addition to Dwayne Johnson, the cast of black adam notably consists of Sarah Shahi and Pierce Brosnan. Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, the film will be released on October 19, 2022.